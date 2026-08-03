THE SAINTS by Dizzy Miss Lizzie's Roadside Revue to Play Rochester Fringe

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Dizzy Miss Lizzie's Roadside Revue will present The Saints as part of the ESL Rochester Fringe Festival. Written and performed by Debra Buonaccorsi and Steve McWilliams, the satirical folk-rock musical is inspired by the fantastical, gruesome, salacious, and inspiring stories of Catholic saints. Performances will take place at The Biltmore Bar & Lounge, 47 State St. in Rochester, NY, on Wednesday, September 23 at 8:30 p.m.; Thursday, September 24 at 9:15 p.m.; Friday, September 25 at 9:15 p.m.; and Saturday, September 26 at 10:15 p.m. Tickets are now on sale for $15.

Written and performed by Debra Buonaccorsi and Steve McWilliams, a satirical folk-rock-variety-show based on the fantastical, gruesome, salacious, inspiring stories of Catholic saints, ranging from the famous-St. Francis of Assisi-to the obscure-St. Ursula and the 11,000 Virgins. Blends vaudeville and a wide range of musical styles and hearkens back to story wagons and medicine shows.

About Dizzy Miss Lizzie's Roadside Revue: Conceived in 2008 by Debra Buonaccorsi and Steve McWilliams, Dizzy Miss Lizzie's Roadside Revue is a Helen Hayes Award winning, interdisciplinary theatre company; 'rock concert as literary satire.' DMLRR produces original works, adapting mythology and literary works into raucous, engaging, utterly modern tales, performing at Capital Fringe, Pittsburgh Fringe, Cincinnati Fringe, the Kennedy Center, Keegan Theatre and the New York Musical Festival.

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