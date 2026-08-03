OLIVIA THE BULLY to Reunite Unique Theatre with ART/WNY in Buffalo

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Unique Theatre is teaming up with American Repertory Theater of WNY to renew their eight-year collaborative partnership at the Compass Performing Arts Factory, 545 Elmwood Avenue. After a brief hiatus these two companies, with a combined history of producing originals works and utilizing underused and underserved individuals for productions, will bring to stage, "Olivia The Bully" written by Engelic Everett, November 12th to November 21st, at the 545 Elmwood location.

Since 2018, when Unique Theatre Company first contacted American Repertory Theater of WNY's Executive Director, Matthew LaChiusa, about utilizing the space, every season working together produced stronger theater experiences for those involved in the program and the ART/WNY production staff. "The more we worked together the more we build consistency in production quality and execution." LaChiusa added. "Did we have some bumps along the way, absolutely, but I love the group, and the bond with the actors, Beth, the parents, the volunteers associated with Unique, make the effort so worth-while throughout the eight years."

Back after a one-year absence from the 545 Elmwood location, both directors are ecstatic to be collaborating once again in a space suited perfectly for participants in Unique's programing. "At Unique Theatre, we do not turn anyone away who wants to learn." Unique Theatre Company Executive Director, Beth Geyer explained about the importance of returning back to The Compass. "The space at 545 is perfect as we typically have a cast of over 10 people. With such a large cast, we need an accessible large stage, a big backstage area, and multiple rooms for multiple uses." Located on a major metro-bus service and an elevator also influenced Unique's return to the space.

Auditions to fill roles for the upcoming November 12th to November 21st production of Olivia The Bully by Engelic Everette, will be held at the Compass Performing Arts Factory on September 6th, 11 am to 2 pm. There are no reservations as the company suggests show up and give it your best.

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