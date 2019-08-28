Shea's Performing Arts Center Welcomes New Marketing Director

President of Shea's Performing Arts Center, Michael G. Murphy announces the appointment of Kevin S. Sweeney as Director of Marketing and Communications. Kevin is currently the Director of Marketing at Geva Theatre Center in Rochester, New York, a venue whose success he has played a lead role in building. Kevin is a native of Boston but has called Western New York home for the last 25 years. Prior to joining Geva in 2009, Kevin worked in the for-profit sector in leadership roles in a variety of businesses including media, wholesale and retail. He is a veteran of ten years of service in the United States Air Force as a Russian linguist where he was assigned to the National Security Agency. Kevin has his Bachelor of Arts in Humanities/Marketing from Pennsylvania State University. In his personal time, he has been involved as a performer, producer, and director in professional and community theatre and brings to Shea' his passion for all aspects of the arts.

"We are excited to welcome Kevin to Shea's said Shea's President, Michael G. Murphy. "Kevin's appointment caps a five-month nationwide process conducted by the Shea's search committee with the assistance of Arts Consulting Group. We received dozens of applications from across North America, and finding the ideal candidate in nearby Rochester makes this appointment to the Shea's staff very special. Kevin's knowledge of theatre and arts marketing along with his enthusiasm for Shea's and Buffalo will be of great benefit to the region."

Geva's Executive Director, Chris Mannelli noted "While we are sad to see Kevin leave, this is a wonderful opportunity for him. We are so proud of all the work he has done here at Geva, and of the many accomplishments of the marketing team under his leadership."

"I am grateful to Michael and the executive leadership at Shea's PAC for selecting me for this amazing opportunity. Buffalo is an exciting city with vibrant downtown and a wonderful arts community. The historic Shea's Buffalo Theatre along with the Shea's 710 and Shea's Smith Theatres is unquestionably one of the finest Performing Arts Centers in the country. To work with the talented team at Shea's and presenting partner Albert Nocciolino to continue the growth of downtown and in the Theatre District is a dream come true." commented Kevin.





