Shea's Performing Arts Center Cancels Kenny Awards Ceremony

Due to the cancellation of musicals at multiple high schools in Western New York, The 2020 Kenny Awards Ceremony, originally scheduled for Saturday, May 16, has been cancelled. Shea's Performing Arts Center has decided that each of the ten Kenny finalist schools will share the Outstanding Musical Production Award for 2020. In addition, Shea's will award each school a $1,000 grant toward their theatre program.

Shea's President Michael G. Murphy said, "We respect the hard work and creativity that each high school has invested in these productions. Therefore, Shea's will award each school $1,000 toward their theatre program. By experiencing the process of artistic creation, these students have built connections with their classmates, practiced collaboration, engaged in critical thinking, and elevated their creative confidence." Murphy continued, "Each school community of parents, teachers, administrators, directors, and local businesses gave these students their time, energy, and resources. We hope that this gift will encourage those communities to continue their support of these vital theatre programs."

The ten schools that will receive the Outstanding Musical Production Award and $1,000 grant are:

Akron High School (Akron, NY)

Disney's High School Musical

Amherst Central High School (Amherst, NY)

Titanic

Buffalo Academy of the Sacred Heart (Amherst, NY)

Matilda the Musical

Cardinal O'Hara High School (Tonawanda, NY)

Shrek the Musical

Eden High School (Eden, NY)

42nd Street

Fillmore Central School (Fillmore, NY)

Bye Bye Birdie

Lewiston-Porter High School (Youngstown, NY)

Mamma Mia!

Lockport High School (Lockport, NY)

Hello, Dolly!

Maple Grove Jr./Sr. High School (Bemus Point, NY)

Matilda the Musical

Niagara Wheatfield Senior High School (Sanborn, NY)

Mary Poppins

Shea's Performing Arts Center will continue to engage with WNY high school theatre programs via social media. Find updates on our website at www.sheas.org, or follow Shea's Arts Engagement and Education Department on Facebook for posts about the Kenny Awards.





