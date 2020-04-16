Shea's Performing Arts Center Announces New Dates for ANASTASIA

At Shea's Performing Arts Center, our top priority is ensuring the health and well-being of their patrons, touring artists, volunteers, and employees. In compliance with the NYS mandate to close non-essential businesses Shea's Performing Arts Center, has closed Shea's Buffalo, Shea's 710, and Shea's Smith Theatre until further notice.

Performances of Anastasia, May 5-10, 2020 have been postponed.

They are pleased to be able to reschedule this dazzling production at Shea's Buffalo Theatre to September 8 - 13, 2020. This show will transport you from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s, as a brave young woman sets out on a journey to discover the mystery of her past. A great escape for every one of us.

Note, all tickets will be honored for the rescheduled dates outlined below. The new dates and times for Anastasia are:

•Tuesday, September 8 at 7:30 PM

•Wednesday, September 9 at 7:30 PM

•Thursday, September 10 at 7:30 PM

•Friday, September 11 at 8:00 PM (Curtain Up! Performance)

•Saturday, September 12 at 2:00 PM and 8:00 PM

•Sunday, September 13 at 1:00 PM and 6:30 PM

For single and season ticket holders, your ticket will be honored for the same day of the performance from your original purchase, for example Tuesday, May 5, 2020 tickets will be honored for Tuesday, September 8, 2020. There is no need to exchange or reprint your current tickets.

Our box office staff has been replying to calls and emails each weekday from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM. Our few staff members are working from their homes to assist you. As we are getting many calls, for the best service, we recommend patrons to reach out to the box office via email at patronservices@sheas.org and provide the following information:

•Your name and phone number

•Detailed description of what you need assistance with (Show refund, Season tickets, etc.)

•Best time for the box office to call you if you need someone to call you back.





