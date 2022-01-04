Shea's Performing Arts Center Announces COLLISION OF RHYTHM at Shea's 710 Theatre Next Month

Shea's Performing Arts Center is pleased to present Collision of Rhythm, the first installment of the Shea's Family Series, at Shea's 710 Theatre. Collision of Rhythm is on stage Saturday, February 5 at 2:00 PM and 7:00 PM. Tickets start at $5.50 and are available through sheas.org or Shea's Box Office.

The talented duo of Aaron Williams and Bronkar Lee will rotate among 17 instruments to present interactive, dynamic performances for all ages. Aaron and Bronkar have worked with companies like GoPro, Coca Cola, and Google, and have been featured on The Tonight Show, America's Got Talent, and Super Bowl commercials. Both have achieved internet fame with "rhythmic" viral videos - Aaron, through his virtuosic rendition of Mario on Marimba (over 100 million views), and Bronkar, as the Beatbox Dad, through a video of him beatboxing with his son (over 200 million views).

With drumming, tap dancing, rhythmic juggling, marimba, piano, saxophone, flute, and so much more, the show has been described as "Stomp meets Blue Man Group meets Cirque du Soleil." The pure joy that music and rhythm has instilled within these two humans is extended to every audience member throughout the performance.

"Western New York audiences will be delighted by the energetic virtuosity that Aaron and Bronkar will bring to Shea's 710 Theatre's stage. Between the two of them, they play a multitude of instruments, which is an incredible sight to see. Not only is their talent boundless, but they're also great at drawing out the musical talents of their audiences," said Thembi Duncan, Shea's Director of Arts Engagement and Education.

This production is the first in Shea's new Family Series, a season of matinee, evening, and weekend performances of touring companies from around the world. The Shea's Family Series will include student matinees and family engagement opportunities.

"We are excited to launch our new Shea's Family Series with Collision of Rhythm. This production is an expansion of our On School Time model which includes affordable, high-quality evening and weekend performances for families," stated Michael G. Murphy, President of Shea's Performing Arts Center. "A huge thank you to Bank of America, for recognizing the need and helping to fund our mission and being a steadfast partner of Shea's. This year's grant will go to support our family series programming and Collision of Rhythm, a captivating and inspiring show that families will enjoy."

Tickets for Collision of Rhythm are on sale now at www.sheas.org. Collision of Rhythm and the 2021-2022 Shea's Family Series is supported by The Bank of America Charitable Foundation.