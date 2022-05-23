Second Generation Theatre Presents CABARET Next Month

Second Generation Theatre presents Kander & Ebb's musical theatre sensation CABARET June 10-26 at the Shea's Smith Theatre.

After almost two years of Covid-19 cancellations, postponements, and re-casting, CABARET is finally here! SGT's production of the timeless musical theater classes was originally slated for production in June 2020. "We initially announced this project in March of 2019," says Executive Director Kristin Bentley. "This production will open almost two years to the date after it was scheduled to."

While many productions have fallen casualty to pandemic-cancellations, CABARET has floated back to the top of the production pile every time. Artistic Director Kelly Copps explains why. "This show is one of the most perfect pieces of musical theatre ever created. It has show-stopping numbers, brilliant dialogue, the opportunity to showcase a huge group of artists, and unfortunately, a message that remains just as relevant today as when it was written in the 1960's."

Since its original announcement in 2019, the cast has undergone several changes, one of which is the addition of Joe Russi to the team as the enigmatic Emcee, leader of the Kit Kat Klub. "This role is a dream come true," says Russi, who garnered high critical praise for his portrayal of ANGEL in Starring Buffalo's RENT last spring. "This is the kind of a role that I always dreamed of and never knew if I would get. I can't wait to give it everything I've got."

CABARET is directed by Kristin Bentley with Music Direction by Allan Paglia and features Joe Russi (The Emcee), Cassie Cameron (Sally Bowles), Dan Urtz (Clifford Bradshaw), Steve Jakiel (Herr Schultz), Pamela Rose Mangus (Fraulein Schneider), Amy Jakiel (Fraulein Kost), Steve Brachmann (Ernst Ludwig), with Alex Anthony Garcia, Kevin Cusi, Kris Bartolomeo, Stevie Jackson, Sofia Matlasz, Melinda Capeles, Gabriella J. McKinley & Kristen-Marie Lopez as the Kit Kat Klub girls and boys.

Full Schedule:

Friday, June 10, 7:30 pm NEARLY SOLD OUT!

Saturday, June 11, 8:00 pm

Sunday, June 12, 2:00 pm

Thursday, June 16, 7:30 pm

Friday, June 17, 7:30 pm

Saturday, June 18, 8:00 pm

Sunday, June 19, 2:00 pm

Thursday, June 23, 7:30 pm

Friday, June 24, 7:30 pm

Saturday, June 25, 8:00 pm

Sunday, June 26, 2:00 pm

Where: Shea's Smith Theatre, 658 Main Street, Buffalo NY 14202

Tickets: General Admission $30, Seniors $25, Students $15, Group Discounts Available

Box Office: (716)508-7480 to purchase by phone or www.sheas.org/performances/cabaret