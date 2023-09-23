Rochester Fringe Festival Cancels Second Night Of AstroFringe

Based on forecasts supplied by meteorologists, the 2023 Rochester Fringe Festival has determined that the approach of Tropical Storm Ophelia, currently causing heavy rains on the east coast of the United States, is driving significant cloud cover toward upstate New York.

This is expected to make the second night of AstroFringe, the planned stargazing event scheduled for Parcel 5 on the evening of September 23, non-viable for celestial viewing. The Rochester Fringe Festival Board of Directors, working with Festival Producer and CEO Erica Fee, has made the difficult decision to cancel the second night of the event.

“We hate to disappoint people who were looking forward to this event, but if there's one thing Rochesterians know, we can't control the weather,” said Fee. “It would be even more disappointing to bring festivalgoers to Parcel 5 and not be able to see the planets and stars we hoped to be viewing.”

The Rochester Fringe Festival's closing night has many other events for people to enjoy, said Fee. “We have free movies playing at the Pedestrian Drive In at the Spiegelgarden, and shows and events at many venues around town. You can still enjoy the last night of the 2023 Rochester Fringe Festival.”

Evening Events on Saturday, September 23 for which tickets are still available as of Friday, Sept. 22, at 7:00 pm

FREE 6:00pm-6:50pm • stARTment. Rochester Contemporary Art Center

6:00pm-7:00pm • Afternoon Seance with the Fantastic Fox Sisters School of the Arts: Club SOTA

6:00pm-7:00pm • The Best of the Focus Theater The Focus Theater

6:30pm-7:30pm • Indigo Breeze Band CenterStage Theatre at the JCC: Dawn Lipson Canalside Stage

6:30pm-7:30pm • Lunatics Lounge, Live MuCCC

6:30pm-7:30pm • Motha Has Lived: Almost A Memoir Geva Theatre Center

6:30pm-7:30pm • The Vole Sisters Invite You To a Peculiar & Intimate Evening of Mystic Spiritualism The Spirit Room: The Spirit Room's Conjure Box

FREE 6:45pm-7:30pm • Small Mallet Ensemble The Little

7:00pm-8:15pm • My Unauthorized Hallmark Movie Musical CenterStage Theatre at the JCC: Hart Theater

7:00pm-8:25pm • Charming Disaster's Musical Séance Spiegeltent

FREE 7:15pm-7:30pm • Pedestrian Drive In: Blowing Off The Lake Spiegelgarden

FREE 7:30pm-8:13pm • Pedestrian Drive In: Boo! A Madea Halloween Spiegelgarden

7:30pm-8:30pm • Stand-Up Through the Ages School of the Arts: Club SOTA

7:30pm-8:30pm • Thank You Kiss Presents: Late Expectations The Focus Theater

FREE 7:55pm-7:56pm • Say Cheese The Little

FREE 8:00pm-8:30pm • Bad Auditions By Bad Actors The Little

8:00pm-9:00pm • Helium Bubble CenterStage Theatre at the JCC: Dawn Lipson Canalside Stage

8:00pm-9:00pm • Journey through Middle Eastern Dance The Spirit Room: The Spirit Room's Conjure Box

8:00pm-9:00pm • The Velvet Noose MuCCC

8:00pm-10:00pm • Craig Walsh, Monuments Third Presbyterian Church, 4 Meigs St.

8:30pm-9:30pm • Connect The Dots CenterStage Theatre at the JCC: Hart Theater

8:30pm-9:30pm • Mounting Washington: The Story of a Mountain & a Miracle School of the Arts: Ensemble Theatre

8:30pm-9:30pm • Warhol: Bullet Karma Geva Theatre Center

FREE 8:55pm-8:56pm • Say Cheese The Little

9:00pm-10:00pm • The 24-Hour Plays Writers & Books

9:00pm-10:00pm • Comedy On Deck Comes Inside School of the Arts: Club SOTA

9:00pm-10:00pm • Rejects Anonymous The Focus Theater

FREE 9:00pm-10:00pm • RIT Drag Club Presents: Fringe Drag Show The Little

FREE 9:15pm-10:54pm • Pedestrian Drive In: Shaun of the Dead Spiegelgarden