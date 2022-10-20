Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Road Less Traveled Productions Presents GUARDS AT THE TAJ and Welcomes American Theater Master Playwright Rajiv Joseph

The play will open Thursday November 10.

Register for Buffalo News

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 20, 2022  
Road Less Traveled Productions Presents GUARDS AT THE TAJ and Welcomes American Theater Master Playwright Rajiv Joseph

Road Less Traveled Productions (RLTP) opens its second show of the 2022-2023 season with Guards at the Taj by Rajiv Joseph. Winner of the 2016 Obie Award for Best New Play and 2016 Lucille Lortel Award for Outstanding Play, Guards at the Taj will open Thursday November 10 starring Darryl Semira* and Afrim Gjonbalaj* under the direction of RLTP Ensemble Member Katie Mallinson. The production team includes RLTP Ensemble members Sarah Foote (stage management), Dyan Burlingame (set design), John Rickus (light design), Katie Menke (sound design), Jenna Damberger (costume design) and Diane Jones (props master) alongside Shelby Converse (fight director). (*member of Actors' Equity Association)

RLTP is also excited to announce that its 2022 American Theater Master will be playwright Rajiv Joseph. Rajiv will make his return to the Road Less Traveled Theater on Saturday November 19 at 2:00pm as the company's special guest on a live interview recording of OFF ROAD. Rajiv was previously selected as RLTP's 2017 National Playwright Resident where the company developed his play, Archduke, that later made its world-premiere at the Mark Taper Forum in Los Angeles.

Guards at the Taj Synopsis: India...1648...as the sun rises, two imperial guards are assigned to protect the unveiling of the just-completed Taj Mahal. When ordered to perform the most unthinkable task, friendship is tested and broken by brutal circumstances. Bold, darkly funny and deeply moving, Guards at the Taj addresses friendship and faith in God surrounded by beauty, carnage and duty at one of the most famous wonders of the world.




More Hot Stories For You


RPO to Close HARRIET TUBMAN BICENTENNIAL CELEBRATION With Free Concert This MonthRPO to Close HARRIET TUBMAN BICENTENNIAL CELEBRATION With Free Concert This Month
October 14, 2022

Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra (RPO) will close out Monroe County and the City of Rochester's Harriet Tubman Bicentennial Celebration (HTBC) with a special Closing HTBC Ceremony on Saturday, October 29, 2022 from 2 – 3 PM at Church of Love Faith Center (700 Exchange St., 14608). The event is free and open to the public.
Fretted Buffalo to Present France's Guitar Master Pierre Bensusan Concert & Workshop This MonthFretted Buffalo to Present France's Guitar Master Pierre Bensusan Concert & Workshop This Month
October 9, 2022

Pierre Bensusan's 2020 North American tour was in full swing when the pandemic shut it down causing him to return home to France. He's making up for lost time with an extensive North American tour that will bring him back to Buffalo in concert at Trinity Episcopal Church on October 12th at 7pm. The preceding day he will be teaching a workshop for intermediate to advanced guitarists at The Fretted Buffalo.
The Company Theatre Presents RICHARD IIThe Company Theatre Presents RICHARD II
October 7, 2022

The banishment of beloved nobleman Henry Bolingbroke sets into motion a series of events that threaten to remove King Richard II of England from his throne in this retelling of Shakespeare's classic tale of power and corruption by Rochester's The Company Theatre.
DANCING WITH THE STARS: LIVE! THE TOUR Is Coming To Shea's Buffalo Theatre This JanuaryDANCING WITH THE STARS: LIVE! THE TOUR Is Coming To Shea's Buffalo Theatre This January
October 6, 2022

Audiences at Dancing with the Stars: Live! will have the opportunity to experience the excitement, glitz, and glamour they see in the ballroom live, up-close, and personal right at Shea's Buffalo Theatre on January 24, 2023.
Second Generation Theatre Presents THE SECRET GARDEN:Spring Version Second Generation Theatre Presents THE SECRET GARDEN:Spring Version
September 26, 2022

Second Generation Theatre presents a 90-minute retelling of THE SECRET GARDEN at the Shea's Smith Theatre this October.