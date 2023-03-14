Road Less Traveled Productions Celebrates its 20th Anniversary

Road Less Traveled Productions (RLTP) will celebrate its 20th anniversary with a series of plays and events during the 2023-2024 season. The company's 20th season will feature the following plays with the announcement of further events in the near future. Road Less Traveled Productions will kick off its anniversary season by introducing the BLUE CARD.



The BLUE CARD, an exclusive membership to the season, will offer the full RLTP experience with added benefits.

BLUE CARD memberships are $150 annually and include:

4 tickets to use any way you want (includes reserving now or later)

Priority aisle seating option included (no additional charge)

10% off all lobby cocktail lounge purchases

2 additional tickets purchased at 50% discount

Entrance to lobby cocktail lounge on Friday & Saturday evenings after a performance.

2 complimentary cocktails at annual Screen to Stage fundraiser

Upon purchase, your physical BLUE CARD will be mailed to you.



The 2023-2024 20th Anniversary Season includes:

MURDER BALLAD

By Juliana Nash and Julia Jordan

Directed by Doug Weyand

September 14 - October 15, 2023



A Downtown and Off-Broadway sensation, Murder Ballad was conceived by Jonathan Larson Award winner and two-time Susan Smith Blackburn Prize finalist, Julia Jordan, with book and lyrics by Jordan and music and lyrics by indie rock singer/songwriter, Juliana Nash, Murder Ballad is a steamy and fun thriller with a razor's edge.



Murder Ballad is the dramatic story of a love triangle gone wrong, centering on Sara, an uptown girl who seems to have it all with husband Michael, but whose downtown past with bad boy Tom lingers enticingly and dangerously in front of her. Murder Ballad is a steamy exploration of love, lust, and betrayal set to a killer musical score.

ALL MY SONS

By Arthur Miller

Tony Award for Best Author

Directed by Scott Behrend

November 9 - December 10, 2023



Set during the second world war, All My Sons tells the story of Joe Keller, a successful, middle-aged, self-made man who has done a terrible and tragic thing. He framed his business partner for a crime and engineered his own exoneration. Now, his son is about to marry the partner's daughter, the affair is revisited, and his lie of a life is unraveled. A post-war American family in a tragic downfall of lies, greed, love, and loss take center-stage and demands us to examine our own social responsibilities to ourselves and to one another. All My Sons will also star, stage and screen actor (and Buffalo native), Buffalo's Own - Sean Cullen!

THE LIGHT FANTASTIC

By Ike Holter

Co-Directed by Scott Behrend & John Hurley

February 22 - March 24, 2024



In an unremarkable town in rural Indiana, on an uneventful evening, something truly terrible occurs, and a small family is thrust into a tit-for-tat game of survival against forces that are far from human. A play that is equal parts drama and comedy, and brings old school horror into the now and new.

THE CURIOUS CASE OF THE WATSON INTELLIGENCE

By Madeleine George

2014 Pulitzer Prize Finalist for Drama

Directed by Katie Mallinson

April 18 - May 19, 2024



Dr. Watson, Sherlock Holmes' trusty companion; Thomas A. Watson, assistant to Alexander Graham Bell; Watson, the unstoppable supercomputer Jeopardy! champ; and Watson, a Dweeb Team everyman. Four Watsons in three centuries unite to tell one tale in this playful, time-traveling drama about the foibles and frustrations of the human heart and the technology on which it increasingly relies.