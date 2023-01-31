Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Road Less Traveled Productions Bridge Program Announces Mentees In Class Of 2023

Road Less Traveled Productions welcomes its inaugural group of mentees into its 2023 Bridge Program.  

Jan. 31, 2023  
Road Less Traveled Productions Bridge Program Announces Mentees In Class Of 2023

Road Less Traveled Productions welcomes its inaugural group of mentees into its 2023 Bridge Program.

"As we kick off our first year, I am excited to have found such talented and motivated individuals to be part of our first class. We are excited to get these individuals trained by our mentors, and propel their careers into the Arts Industry. This is the first of many Bridge Program classes, and we anticipate changing the lives of many young artists of color for years to come." said Program Director, Peter Johnson.

Mentees of the 2023 Program Include:


Liam Rio


Senior at City Honors high school. Studying Performance. Will be Mentored by RLTP ensemble member Kristen Tripp Kelly in The Thin Place. Accepted into NYU Drama school, will attend this Fall.


Brenda Bridges


Studying Stage-Management; Will be mentored by RLTP ensemble member Sarah Foote in The Thin Place. Has BA in Theater/Media from Buffalo State College.



Crystalis Bonilla


Studying Assistant Directing; Will be mentored by RLTP ensemble member Victoria Pérez in Sweat. Has BA in Theater from Buffalo State College.


Michael Jordan

Studying Sound Design; Will be mentored by Nick Quinn in Sweat. Has BA in Theater from Buffalo State College.


Martell Thomas


Studying Stage Management; Will be mentored by RLTP ensemble member Steve Brakey in Sweat. Currently a senior at Niagara University as a Theater major.

The RLTP Bridge Program is 16-week hands-on paid internship program sponsored by Road Less Traveled Productions specifically targeted for students and early career artists of color looking to get experience in the theatre industry to help develop their long-term career path. This unique opportunity is designed to promote diversity and inclusion for artists of color seeking a serious career in the arts industry.

The RLTP Bridge Program is a custom-built program that will provide members access to opportunities to any area of interest in the theatre industry to fit their needs. Students and early career artists of color will gain extensive knowledge in one specific concentration of the theatre arts including; Directing, Acting, Playwriting, All Areas of Design, and Stage Management. The Program is designed to increase the student's awareness and appreciation for all areas of theatre with an emphasis on collaboration.


The RLTP Bridge Program is led by Program Director Peter Johnson, an academic instructor, actor and casting agent in Western New York. The program also includes collaboration with RLTP Ensemble member and Raíces Theatre Company Artistic Director, Victoria Pérez. (Raíces Theatre Company is currently in residence at Road Less Traveled Theater).


Program Director Peter Johnson biography:

Peter Johnson is an actor, producer and casting director from Buffalo, New York. He is a graduate of New York Film Academy where he studied the art of acting and filmmaking. As an Actor, he is a member of the Screen Actors Guild and has TV credits from networks such as Lifetime, ION, and Hallmark, along with major studio credits from films such as Marshall and The First Purge. Peter has over 15 years' experience being on stage and in front of the camera. He has collaborated with The Road Less Traveled Theater in the past starring in shows such as Race and Farragut North. Peter also owns his own independent production company; Xavier Productions, that specializes in the production of theater and film projects. His most recent produced film, The Blackness Project is a feature length documentary that provides in-depth interviews on race and culture from the minority perspective and was a featured story on CBS News in the Morning in 2019. Peter also has film industry credits as a Casting Director. He is the third member of the company "Casting Buffalo" which casts films, commercials and industrial training videos throughout the Tri-state area. In addition to these creative endeavors, Peter has an MFA from the University at Buffalo in media production and is a professor at SUNY Buffalo State College in their theater department. His mission as an artist is to continue to create educational work and inspire a generation of young artists that will elevate urban art and culture to the next level.



Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra Announces Centennial 2023-24 Season Initiatives Photo
Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra Announces Centennial 2023-24 Season Initiatives
The Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra (RPO) announced several initiatives that will come to fruition in its Centennial Season (September 2023 – June 2024) at a press conference this morning in Kodak Hall at Eastman Theatre.
American Repertory Theater of WNY to Present MERCY SEAT Beginning in February Photo
American Repertory Theater of WNY to Present MERCY SEAT Beginning in February
Post-Punk musician Nick Cave is celebrated through theater works based on his lyrical music in American Repertory Theater of WNY's showcase MERCY SEAT. Featuring 716 writers and creative designers, separate narratives are woven into one-acts and a choreographed work to create an overall arch while framed in the background of a old-time tent revival gathering. MERCY SEAT opens February 16th and runs until March 11th
Review: THE MAI at Irish Classical Theatre Photo
Review: THE MAI at Irish Classical Theatre
A modern day memory play  of sorts with influences of Greek mythology may be one way to describe THE MAI,  now playing at Irish Classical Theatre. Never a company to shy away from complex topics, the drama that is unfolding challenges the viewer in a myriad of ways.
Alleyways THE ALEPH COMPLEX Premieres Next Month Photo
Alleyway's THE ALEPH COMPLEX Premieres Next Month
Alleyway Theatre kicks off the second half of its season with a fantastical new drama about the power of human connection. THE ALEPH COMPLEX, by Deborah Yarchun, is the latest recipient of Alleyway's Maxim Mazumdar New Play Award.

More Hot Stories For You


MusicalFare Presents Andrew Lloyd Webber's TELL ME ON A SUNDAYMusicalFare Presents Andrew Lloyd Webber's TELL ME ON A SUNDAY
January 30, 2023

Musicalfare Theatre presents TELL ME ON A SUNDAY, February 15th – March 19th at MusicalFare Theatre.
American Repertory Theater of WNY to Present MERCY SEAT Beginning in FebruaryAmerican Repertory Theater of WNY to Present MERCY SEAT Beginning in February
January 29, 2023

Post-Punk musician Nick Cave is celebrated through theater works based on his lyrical music in American Repertory Theater of WNY's showcase MERCY SEAT. Featuring 716 writers and creative designers, separate narratives are woven into one-acts and a choreographed work to create an overall arch while framed in the background of a old-time tent revival gathering. MERCY SEAT opens February 16th and runs until March 11th
Alleyway's THE ALEPH COMPLEX Premieres Next MonthAlleyway's THE ALEPH COMPLEX Premieres Next Month
January 25, 2023

Alleyway Theatre kicks off the second half of its season with a fantastical new drama about the power of human connection. THE ALEPH COMPLEX, by Deborah Yarchun, is the latest recipient of Alleyway's Maxim Mazumdar New Play Award.
Road Less Traveled Productions Begins 2023 With THE THIN PLACE Road Less Traveled Productions Begins 2023 With THE THIN PLACE
January 18, 2023

Road Less Traveled Productions (RLTP) begins 2023 with The Thin Place by Lucas Hnath.  The Thin Place will open Thursday February 23 starring David Mitchell*, Kristen Tripp Kelley*, Margaret Massman and Renee Landrigan under the direction of RLTP Artistic Director Scott Behrend. 
Theatre Of Youth Opens with SNOWY DAY AND OTHER STORIES by Ezra Jack KeatsTheatre Of Youth Opens with SNOWY DAY AND OTHER STORIES by Ezra Jack Keats
January 12, 2023

TOY presents THE SNOWY DAY AND OTHER STORIES BY EZRA JACK KEATS, sponsored by M&T Bank, which runs from January 13-February 5, 2023. This production is geared for children ages 5+ and their families.
share