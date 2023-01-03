Road Less Traveled Presents THE THIN PLACE Next Month

The Thin Place comes to Road Less Traveled next month! Performances run Thursday, February 23, 2023 - Sunday, March 26, 2023.

Everyone who ever died is still here, just in a different part of here. Linda can communicate with them. And if you believe, she can make you hear them, too - in the thin place, the fragile boundary between our world and the other one. With acuity, relentless curiosity and a bit of magic, Lucas Hnath's play transforms the theater into an intimate séance, crafting an unnerving testament to the power of the mind, which has a mind of its own.