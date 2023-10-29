Review: ROCKY HORROR SHOW at Kavinoky Theatre

The film version is pretty much a cult classic at this point, with audiences primed to throw objects at the screen and scream silly retorts towards the actors. Midnight showings have been all the rage on college campuses for years . But before Tim Curry, Susan Sarandon and Meatloaf took to the silver screen, the stage version of Richard O’Brien’s musical was establishing audiences in London theatres before making it’s way to the US.

When the young nerdy couple Brad and Janet have car trouble, they seek the use of a telephone in an eerie castle. It’s inhabitants include a “Sweet Transvestite from Transexual Transylvania” named Frank-n-Furter, his side kick Riff Raff and some fellow Transylvanians. Frank is an evil scientist who makes himself a perfect human specimen of a sex toy named Rocky. The result is pure silliness based on those ridiculous monster movies that everyone giggled at.

Set by Dyan Burlingame serves the action with multiple platforms and staircases that can be reconfigured. There are plenty of fun movie clips that pay homage to those monster movies. It was a brilliant touch to see the actual movie scenes played on the screen in “Science Fiction Double Feature,” sung so perfectly by Michele Roberts as Magenta

Ricky Needham was simply marvelous as the nerdy Brad. His tall gangly figure was matched by a pitch perfect voice that was captivating. He is a talent to watch! His fiancée Janet was the fun Melinda Capeles. By her Act 2 “Touch-a Touch Me,” she had magically morphed from nerd to sexpot.

Dan Urtz was appropriately weird as the Igor-like servant, Riff-Raff. He gets to lead the ensemble in the show’s most famous number “Time Warp.” Choreography by Eric Deeb Weaver was super fun

Kris Bartolomeo gets the juicy role of Frank. He strutted and danced very well, but seemed young for the part and the vocals weren’t always a great fit for his voice. He looked great in his bustier but his make up was odd.

Andrew Kowalczewski is the platinum haired blonde God Rocky. He reveled in the role and his dumb blonde aloofness was comical. Kudos to him for some engaging and energetic dancing.

Charmagne Chi found great laughs as Columbia and let loose with some unexpected tap dancing. Her undying love for the first monster that Frank created (Eddie) brought her many laughs . Kerrykate Abel makes a brief appearance as Eddie, singing “Hot Patootie.”

Stage veteran John Fredo was hilarious as Dr. Scott, costumed in a suit jacket and tie on top, and pantyhose with high heels below. He carried the outfit off beautifully, and seemed to be having a ball, whether wheeled around in a wheelchair or dancing the “Time Warp.”

Our Narrator was none other than TV personality Mike Randall. The ensemble included the multitalented Araia Heathcott, Morgan Kyle and Dave Spychalski ( in gender bending costumes).

The ridiculous finale has the Transylvanians transported by a space ship back to their home planet. The Kavinoky has installed screens to prompt the audience to yell out comments at key points, so there is some audience participation. But opening night did find a few hecklers, who tried to respond to way too many lines, behaving like they were at the movie version.

Director Lorraine O’Donnell has a fine cast to work with and they shone brightest as a full ensemble. She paced the evening briskly, allowing the broad comedic moments to be played with melodramatic flair. It’s hard not to snicker at nymphomaniacal cross dressers from another planet who sing “Planet Schmanet, Janet.”

A great five piece onstage band was led by Music Director Allan Paglia. Costumes by Zech Saenz were fun and appropriately suggestive. It’s not often a dildo can be mounted on a hat, and look perfect.

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW plays at the Kavinoky Theatre through November 18, 2023. Contact kavinokytheatre.com for more information.