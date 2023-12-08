Review: AIR HEART at Revelation Theatre

Earheart takes flight one more time.

By: Dec. 08, 2023

POPULAR

All New Production of SHREK THE MUSICAL Will Embark on Tour in 2024 Photo 1 All New Production of SHREK THE MUSICAL Will Embark on Tour in 2024
Review: BRIGADOON at Shaw Festival Photo 2 Review: BRIGADOON at Shaw Festival
Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Buffalo Awards; THE GOLDEN GIRLS THE Photo 3 Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Buffalo Awards; THE GOLDEN GIRLS THE LOST EPISODES Leads Best Play!
Chautauqua Theater Company to Present World Premiere Of Kate Hamill's THE LIGHT AND THE DA Photo 4 Chautauqua Theater Company to Present World Premiere Of Kate Hamill's THE LIGHT AND THE DARK

Review: AIR HEART at Revelation Theatre

Buffalo's Revelation Theatre has chosen a intriguing piece of theatrical performance art in presenting the one woman play AIR HEART. The 65 minute show examines the life of Amelia Earhart, leading to her disappearance while on her famed  flight over the Pacific Ocean in 1937.

Author and Actress Mara Neimanis has presented this piece a number of times and Revelation's Artistic Director David Oliver felt it would be an exciting venture to be performed in the Flexible Theatre on Buffalo State University.

Neimanis is a nimble woman with a short spiky haircut who specializes in aerial installations and performances. Set Designer Tim Scofield has literally built a massive 13 foot  skeletal frame of an airplane that spins with ease and serves as a "jungle gym" of sorts. Neimanis scales the plane with grace, contorting and twisting as an acrobat, simulating flight, descent, birds and general weighltessness. 

Originally directed by Bryce Butler, Neimanis takes us through Earhart's life, beginning with her fascination with flight at a young age. Through  commentaries, answers to reporter's questions and series of letters, we come to understand the ground breaking pioneer that Earhart was. Though married, she was an independent woman who flew without her husband and formed a close bond with Eleanor Roosevelt. Their correspondences hint at a queer relationship, which is not hard to believe.

The audience gets an inner glimpse of Earhart's reckless abandon, in forsaking possible safety and communication efforts in her desire to achieve what no other pilot had before her, male or female.

Lighting Designer Matvey Kitchen does a fine job contributing to the excitement of press conferences with flashing lights and the perils of flight. Neimanis  is at her finest is when she becomes one with the center stage plane through contortions and graceful movements of all extremities. Her voice may have benefitted from amplification, but the space is intimate and the overall experience was often captivating. Neimanis brings a strength of character and body that serves the role well, as Earhart was a formidable woman who championed women's rights at a time when a woman's place was thought to be in the kitchen. By the dramatic end, the audience glides away with Earhart, left unsure as to what her eventual demise was. Still her short life cemented her place in history thanks to her outspoken nature and significant accomplishments.

AIR HEART plays on the Buffalo State University Campus Flexible Theatre through December 10, 2023. Contact revelationtheatre.org for more information and tickets.


 

BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - Buffalo

1
BroadwayWorld Buffalo Awards December 5th Standings; RANKED Leads Best Musical! Photo
BroadwayWorld Buffalo Awards December 5th Standings; RANKED Leads Best Musical!

It's December, and the first standings of the month have been announced as of Tuesday, December 5th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Buffalo Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

2
Chautauqua Theater Company to Present World Premiere Of Kate Hamills THE LIGHT AND THE DAR Photo
Chautauqua Theater Company to Present World Premiere Of Kate Hamill's THE LIGHT AND THE DARK

Chautauqua Theater Company (CTC) announces the world premiere of Kate Hamill’s play, 'The Light and The Dark.' The play explores the transformative power of art and female rage in reshaping societal paradigms.

3
Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Buffalo Awards; THE GOLDEN GIRLS THE Photo
Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Buffalo Awards; THE GOLDEN GIRLS THE LOST EPISODES Leads Best Play!

Happy Holidays! The latest wave of standings have been announced as of Monday, November 27th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Buffalo Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

4
Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Buffalo Awards; RANKED Leads Best Mu Photo
Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Buffalo Awards; RANKED Leads Best Musical!

The latest wave of standings have been announced as of Monday, November 20th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Buffalo Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

From This Author - Michael Rabice

Michael Rabice has over  40 years of experience attending plays, musicals and opera all over the world. He is a frequent performer in opera and has appeared with the Glimmerglass Opera, Artp... Michael Rabice">(read more about this author)

Review: AIR HEART at Revelation TheatreReview: AIR HEART at Revelation Theatre
Review: BRIGADOON at Shaw FestivalReview: BRIGADOON at Shaw Festival
Review: 'MASTER HAROLD'...AND THE BOYS at Irish Classical TheatreReview: 'MASTER HAROLD'...AND THE BOYS at Irish Classical Theatre
Review: ALL MY SONS at Road Less Traveled TheaterReview: ALL MY SONS at Road Less Traveled Theater

Videos

Watch Highlights From BC/EFA's Red Bucket Follies Video
Watch Highlights From BC/EFA's Red Bucket Follies
HARMONY Celebrates Hanukkah On Broadway! Video
HARMONY Celebrates Hanukkah On Broadway!
Learn All About AMDA- Where Artists Create Video
Learn All About AMDA- Where Artists Create
View all Videos

Buffalo SHOWS
Les Miserables in Buffalo Les Miserables
Shea's Performing Arts Center (3/12-3/17)
New Play Reading Festival Vol. 1 in Buffalo New Play Reading Festival Vol. 1
Canterbury Woods Performing Arts Center (12/08-12/10)
The Man Who Came to Dinner in Buffalo The Man Who Came to Dinner
The Company Theatre (12/07-12/17)
Annie (Non-Equity) in Buffalo Annie (Non-Equity)
Auditorium Theatre (12/12-12/17)
Ain't Too Proud in Buffalo Ain't Too Proud
Auditorium Theatre (1/30-2/04)
Annie (Non-Equity) in Buffalo Annie (Non-Equity)
Shea's Performing Arts Center (12/18-12/23)
The Cher Show (Non-Equity) in Buffalo The Cher Show (Non-Equity)
Clemens Center for the Performing Arts (2/07-2/08)
When Worlds Collide in Buffalo When Worlds Collide
American Repertory Theater of WNY (12/07-12/23)
Hairspray (Non-Equity) in Buffalo Hairspray (Non-Equity)
Warner Theatre (1/10-1/11)
Funny Girl in Buffalo Funny Girl
Shea's Performing Arts Center (2/13-2/18)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You