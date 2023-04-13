Previews: RODGERS AND HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA at SUNY Buffalo Drama Theatre

A classic American musical is headed to SUNY Buffalo with Rodgers and Hammerstein's CINDERELLA. This long held audience favorite was written for television audiences in 1957, where over 100 million people tuned in to get their first glimpse of a young A classic American musical is headed to SUNY Buffalo with Rodgers and Hammerstein's CINDERELLA. This long held audience favorite was written for television audiences in 1957, where over 100 million people tuned in to get their first glimpse of a young Julie Andrews singing a score by the esteemed Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II.

This version of the classic fairy tale has had numerous TV iterations since that first broadcast, with a young Leslie Ann Warren stepping into the famed glass slippers in 1965 and even pop singer Brandy starring along Whitney Houston in 1997.

The beloved story of rags to riches is a classic thanks to children growing up watching the Disney film. But the TV version was a staple for American children in the 50's and 60's thanks to it's repeated showings. Now UB gets to perform the version most recently seen on Broadway with a more up to date libretto by Tony Award nominee Douglas Carter

Such hits as "In My Own Little Corner," "Ten Minutes Ago," and "Impossible/It's Possible" are still there along with some other songs interpolated from the Rodgers and Hammerstein catalog.

Director and Co-Choreographer James Beaudry joined the UB Faculty this past fall as Clinical Assistant Professor of Music Theatre with the department of Theatre and Dance. He brings extensive experience and credits from such institutions as Baldwin Wallace University, Indiana University of Pennsylvania, North Central College and The College of Wooster. In addition, his directorial work has been seen across the country including Off- Broadway and at Clinton Area Showboat Theatre. He has been choreographer for many productions, including those as Long Wharf Theatre and Music Theatre Company.

Beaudry has engaged SUNY Buffalo Graduate student Natasha McCandless as co-choreographer, along a large team of student designers who will be building and designing the costumes, sets and lighting/sound design, The production that will take place in the Drama Theatre at UB Center For The Arts.

In conversation with Beaudry in between rehearsals, he makes it clear that he strives to produce a piece where the characters are more than caricatures, each with a deeper past story, and where social class distinctions are evident. Cinderella most definitely has had a troubled life and understanding her past is important for the audience to understand even before the first scene plays out. He is cognizant of the broad appeal of the story, which he hopes will captivate audiences of all ages.

Beaudry is eager to welcome the Western New York community to the production, as UB's arts departments are flourishing with an abundance of talent. Offering degrees in Theatre, Dance and Music, the production values and talent are sure to be of a high level with a chance to see some of the brightest new talents the University is training. The cast includes Isabella Gomes-Barrientos as Ella (Cinderella), Glen Chitty as Topher (The Prince) and Valentina Rodriguez as Marie (The Fairy Godmother).

A professional orchestra of 13 will be conducted by Music Director Matt Marco, ensuring a fully fleshed out production that does justice to those glorious melodies of Richard Rodgers

There will be a post show Meet and Greet with Cinderella, The Prince, and cast members after all MATINEE performances, with photographs permitted.