Previews: Alyssa Wray in SISTER ACT at Starring Buffalo at Shea's 710 Theatre

On stage November 3rd and 4th.

By: Oct. 25, 2023

POPULAR

Exclusive Photos: Get A First Look At Britney Coleman, Judy McLane, & More COMPANY on Tour Photo 1 Exclusive: Get A First Look At COMPANY on Tour
Video: GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Cast Hits the Road Photo 2 Video: GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Cast Hits the Road
Cast Set For the Non-Equity National Tour of THE CHER SHOW Photo 3 Cast Set For the Non-Equity National Tour of THE CHER SHOW
Shop HARMONY Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 4 Shop HARMONY Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!

Previews: Alyssa Wray in SISTER ACT at Starring Buffalo at Shea's 710 Theatre

STARRING BUFFALO returns for it's 5th season and has programmed the outrageously fun musical, SISTER ACT. The unique concert style production has a found a perfect home at Shea's 710 Theatre, and the stars are in town for a short three-show run  on November 3 and 4, 2023

Casting includes American Idol Finalist and rising theater star Alyssa Wray playing Deloris Van Cartier, the role made famous by Whoopi Goldberg in the 1992 film.  She stars opposite Tony Award-Nominee Sidney Dupont (Paradise Square, Beautiful) as Eddie.

In conversation with Wray prior to her visit to Buffalo next week,  it is clear that she brings a passion to her singing. Her love of theatre and musicals began at an early age, starting with a role in HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL in 8th grade. Since that time she was  featured on ABC’s “American Idol”  and was a Top 9 finalist. Her regional theatre credits include The Rocky Horror Picture Show (Magenta) at The Bucks County Playhouse, Rent (Maureen) at the Palace Theatre, Murder Ballad (Narrator) at Prima Theatre, and Songs for a New World (Woman 1) at the Gateway Playhouse. 

Wray is careful not be be shoe-horned into one single vocal category,  with a sultry powerful voice that easily morphs from soul and R&B, to pop and show tunes. This self proclaimed "country girl at heart" states her earliest musical experiences were in found growing up singing in The Church of God. But with idols like Whitney Houston and Beyonce  and later Carrie Underwood, her own talents bloomed.

Interestingly enough, Wray played Deloris as a sophomore in High School. So her return to role brings a comfort level that helps with the short rehearsal time in Buffalo. Wray states that " while rehearsing now, it's all muscle memory. Knowing the show, it's been nostalgic and fun to revisit. This is a special and unique experience,  being able to work with the other artists in Buffalo."

Artistic Director Drew Fornarola is fresh off the world premiere of his newest musical TIANANMEN, debuting at The Phoenix Theatre Company in Arizona. Fornarola wrote the music and lyrics, alongside a book by Scott Elmegreen, and has returned to Buffalo to direct SISTER ACT.

Fornarola says "many factors play into selecting Starring Buffalo's season.  We aim to present shows that can be enjoyed by the whole family while also challenging our audiences and performers.  We try to balance comedy and drama, as well as present a variety of musical styles.  We also look for musicals that allow us to showcase the amazing diversity of the Buffalo performing arts community.  Our past several shows: Sunday in the Park with George, Evita, Hello, Dolly! and now Sister Act are, on the surface, very different kinds of musicals, but all help us to achieve these programming goals, and hopefully give our audiences unforgettable experiences!"

Buffalo stars  include George L Brown (Once On This Island) as Curtis and Jenn Stafford (four-time Artie Award-Winner) as Mother Superior.  Joining them are Anne DeFazio, Alejandro Gómez, Daniel Lendzian, Timiyah Love, Steven Maiseke, Katy Miner, and Davida Everett Tolbert.  Choral students from City Honors High School, Jamestown High School, and Sacred Heart Academy will also participate.  

STARRING BUFFALO offers Buffalo audiences unrivaled access to the world’s greatest theater artists, while providing Western New York students the chance to learn from, work alongside, and be inspired in both master class and concert environments.  Recent guest artists have included Tony Award Winner Matt Doyle (Company), Tony Award Nominee Josh Young (Jesus Christ Superstar), Emily Koch (Waitress), Dan’yelle Williamson (Memphis), Zachary Noah Piser (Dear Evan Hansen), Lindsey Nicole Chambers (Kinky Boots), and many more. 

Music direction is by Karen E. Saxon, choreography by Michael Deeb Weaver, and associate direction by Sam Crystal.  The production stage manager is Ally Hasselbeck, and the assistant stage manager is Michael Morog.

For additional information and tickets contact  StarringBuffalo.org or Sheas.org.

 
 



2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - Buffalo

1
Review: MOULIN ROUGE: THE MUSICAL at Sheas Buffalo Theatre Photo
Review: MOULIN ROUGE: THE MUSICAL at Shea's Buffalo Theatre

A spectacle among spectacles takes to the Shea's Buffalo stage as MOULIN ROUGE: THE MUSICAL bedazzles it audiences. Settled in for a 2 week run, MOULIN ROUGE is the epitome of eye candy presented to be entertainment for the masses, just like the real Moulin Rouge,  which draws in tourists by the droves.

2
Previews: Alyssa Wray in SISTER ACT at Starring Buffalo at Sheas 710 Theatre Photo
Previews: Alyssa Wray in SISTER ACT at Starring Buffalo at Shea's 710 Theatre

STARRING BUFFALO returns for it's 5th season and has programmed the outrageously fun musical, SISTER ACT. The unique concert style production has a found a perfect home at Shea's 710 Theatre, and the stars are in town for a short three-show run  on November 3 and 4, 2023

3
MusicalFare Theatre to Present LEGALLY BLONDE in November Photo
MusicalFare Theatre to Present LEGALLY BLONDE in November

Don't miss the award-winning musical LEGALLY BLONDE at MusicalFare Theatre! Follow Elle Woods as she challenges stereotypes and pursues her dreams in this action-packed show. Get your tickets now!

4
VIDEO: Watch a Video Preview of DIXIES TUPPERWARE PARTY at Sheas Smith Theatre Photo
VIDEO: Watch a Video Preview of DIXIE'S TUPPERWARE PARTY at Shea's Smith Theatre

Dixie's Tupperware Party will play Shea's Smith Theatre November 28-December 3, 2023. Check out a trailer for the production here!

From This Author - Michael Rabice

Michael Rabice has over  40 years of experience attending plays, musicals and opera all over the world. He is a frequent performer in opera and has appeared with the Glimmerglass Opera, Artp... Michael Rabice">(read more about this author)

Review: MOULIN ROUGE: THE MUSICAL at Shea's Buffalo TheatreReview: MOULIN ROUGE: THE MUSICAL at Shea's Buffalo Theatre
Previews: Alyssa Wray in SISTER ACT at Starring Buffalo at Shea's 710 TheatrePreviews: Alyssa Wray in SISTER ACT at Starring Buffalo at Shea's 710 Theatre
Review: THE GOLDEN GIRLS: THE LOST EPISODES VOLUME 4: THE HALLOWEEN EDITION at O'Connell And CompanyReview: THE GOLDEN GIRLS: THE LOST EPISODES VOLUME 4: THE HALLOWEEN EDITION at O'Connell And Company
Review: THE COLOR PURPLE at Shea's 710 TheatreReview: THE COLOR PURPLE at Shea's 710 Theatre

Videos

Watch a Video Preview of DIXIE'S TUPPERWARE PARTY at Shea's Smith Theatre Video
Watch a Video Preview of DIXIE'S TUPPERWARE PARTY at Shea's Smith Theatre
Watch WICKED Stars Alyssa Fox & McKenzie Kurtz Perform 'For Good' Video
Watch WICKED Stars Alyssa Fox & McKenzie Kurtz Perform 'For Good'
Photos & Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 Tour Video
Photos & Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 Tour
View all Videos

Buffalo SHOWS
The Cher Show (Non-Equity) in Buffalo The Cher Show (Non-Equity)
Clemens Center for the Performing Arts (2/07-2/08)
Rocky Horror Show in Buffalo Rocky Horror Show
OFC Creations Theatre (10/12-10/31)
“Master Harold”…and the Boys in Buffalo “Master Harold”…and the Boys
Irish Classical Theatre Company (11/10-12/03)
Hairspray (Non-Equity) in Buffalo Hairspray (Non-Equity)
Warner Theatre (1/10-1/11)
ROMEO & JULIET in Buffalo ROMEO & JULIET
The Company Theatre (10/13-10/29)
Funny Girl in Buffalo Funny Girl
Shea's Performing Arts Center (2/13-2/18)
Annie (Non-Equity) in Buffalo Annie (Non-Equity)
Warner Theatre (2/14-2/15)
The Golden Girls: The Lost Episodes Vol. 4 - The Halloween Edition in Buffalo The Golden Girls: The Lost Episodes Vol. 4 - The Halloween Edition
O’Connell & Company (10/19-11/04)
Frankenstein in Buffalo Frankenstein
The Meeting House (10/27-11/05)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You