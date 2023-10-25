Previews: Alyssa Wray in SISTER ACT at Starring Buffalo at Shea's 710 Theatre

STARRING BUFFALO returns for it's 5th season and has programmed the outrageously fun musical, SISTER ACT. The unique concert style production has a found a perfect home at Shea's 710 Theatre, and the stars are in town for a short three-show run on November 3 and 4, 2023

Casting includes American Idol Finalist and rising theater star Alyssa Wray playing Deloris Van Cartier, the role made famous by Whoopi Goldberg in the 1992 film. She stars opposite Tony Award-Nominee Sidney Dupont (Paradise Square, Beautiful) as Eddie.

In conversation with Wray prior to her visit to Buffalo next week, it is clear that she brings a passion to her singing. Her love of theatre and musicals began at an early age, starting with a role in HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL in 8th grade. Since that time she was featured on ABC’s “American Idol” and was a Top 9 finalist. Her regional theatre credits include The Rocky Horror Picture Show (Magenta) at The Bucks County Playhouse, Rent (Maureen) at the Palace Theatre, Murder Ballad (Narrator) at Prima Theatre, and Songs for a New World (Woman 1) at the Gateway Playhouse.

Wray is careful not be be shoe-horned into one single vocal category, with a sultry powerful voice that easily morphs from soul and R&B, to pop and show tunes. This self proclaimed "country girl at heart" states her earliest musical experiences were in found growing up singing in The Church of God. But with idols like Whitney Houston and Beyonce and later Carrie Underwood, her own talents bloomed.

Interestingly enough, Wray played Deloris as a sophomore in High School. So her return to role brings a comfort level that helps with the short rehearsal time in Buffalo. Wray states that " while rehearsing now, it's all muscle memory. Knowing the show, it's been nostalgic and fun to revisit. This is a special and unique experience, being able to work with the other artists in Buffalo."

Artistic Director Drew Fornarola is fresh off the world premiere of his newest musical TIANANMEN, debuting at The Phoenix Theatre Company in Arizona. Fornarola wrote the music and lyrics, alongside a book by Scott Elmegreen, and has returned to Buffalo to direct SISTER ACT.

Fornarola says "many factors play into selecting Starring Buffalo's season. We aim to present shows that can be enjoyed by the whole family while also challenging our audiences and performers. We try to balance comedy and drama, as well as present a variety of musical styles. We also look for musicals that allow us to showcase the amazing diversity of the Buffalo performing arts community. Our past several shows: Sunday in the Park with George, Evita, Hello, Dolly! and now Sister Act are, on the surface, very different kinds of musicals, but all help us to achieve these programming goals, and hopefully give our audiences unforgettable experiences!"

Buffalo stars include George L Brown (Once On This Island) as Curtis and Jenn Stafford (four-time Artie Award-Winner) as Mother Superior. Joining them are Anne DeFazio, Alejandro Gómez, Daniel Lendzian, Timiyah Love, Steven Maiseke, Katy Miner, and Davida Everett Tolbert. Choral students from City Honors High School, Jamestown High School, and Sacred Heart Academy will also participate.

STARRING BUFFALO offers Buffalo audiences unrivaled access to the world’s greatest theater artists, while providing Western New York students the chance to learn from, work alongside, and be inspired in both master class and concert environments. Recent guest artists have included Tony Award Winner Matt Doyle (Company), Tony Award Nominee Josh Young (Jesus Christ Superstar), Emily Koch (Waitress), Dan’yelle Williamson (Memphis), Zachary Noah Piser (Dear Evan Hansen), Lindsey Nicole Chambers (Kinky Boots), and many more.

Music direction is by Karen E. Saxon, choreography by Michael Deeb Weaver, and associate direction by Sam Crystal. The production stage manager is Ally Hasselbeck, and the assistant stage manager is Michael Morog.

For additional information and tickets contact StarringBuffalo.org or Sheas.org.