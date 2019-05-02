Plasticiens Volants Returns To Artpark With Pink Floyd Tribute Band The Machine 8/22

Artpark welcomes return of French street theatre performance group Plasticiens Volants in U.S. premiere of "Pearl: Secrets of the Sea" plus a concert by The Machine performs Pink Floyd on August 22

(Lewiston, NY) Artpark announces the return of Plasticiens Volants, the world-renown French street theatre group, and the United States premiere of their show -- Pearl: Secrets of the Sea -- on August 22. Known for their massive illuminated inflatables, Plasticiens Volants were previously featured in Artpark's 2017 season finale spectacle -- Big Bang. America's pre-eminent Pink Floyd tribute, The Machine, will also perform, playing two sets on the Amphitheater stage. Gates will open at 6PM and the performance will begin at 7:30pm. General admission tickets are $20 and go on sale April 8 at 10am.

A truly immersive performance, the show takes place above, next to, and in front of the audience as the actors manipulate the puppets and inflatables through the crowd. Everyone is encouraged to interact and touch the inflatables. The show follows a pearl that has escaped its shell and the audience is along for the ride as Artpark is transformed into an extraordinary underwater world. Encounters with jellyfish, seahorses and more surprise sea creatures unfold a lively and exhilarating adventure that is appropriate for all ages.

The group has thrilled audiences in five continents, with high-profile appearances at the Olympic Games in Sochi and Rio, Paralympic Games in Australia, and festivals from Canada to Australia. In 2017, they made their U.S. debut at Artpark with their award-winning presentation of Big Bang.

"With the enthusiastic feedback we received from our audiences in 2017, we are thrilled at the opportunity to bring Plasticiens Volants to Artpark and the United States. Artpark is a unique place where art, nature and culture fuze into unforgettable experiences. No other setting feeds the anabound imagination of these daring artists better than at Artpark. No better place for the audiences to discover it. I cannot wait to see all the happy faces at this extraordinary show this summer." says Sonia Kozlova Clark, the Executive Director of Artpark.

The Machine performs Pink Floyd, America's top Pink Floyd show, has forged a 30-year reputation for extending the legacy of Pink Floyd, selling out theatres worldwide and appearing at many high profile festivals. The New York-based group performs a diverse mix of Pink Floyd's extensive repertoire, including hits and deep cuts. With stellar musicianship and passionate delivery, The Machine explores collective improvisation rivaling that of early 1970's Pink Floyd. Their use of expanded theatrical elements and elaborate stage displays and lighting continues in the spirit of the later Floyd of the 1980's.

The Machine will perform two sets on the Amphitheater stage, both prior to and immediately following the Plasticiens Volants performance.

Made possible by: Cullen Foundation; New York State Council on the Arts; FACE Foundation*; The Donald F. and Barbara L. Newman Family Foundation; Artpark & Company Board of Directors; HSBC; and Calspan.

*FACE Contemporary Theater, a program developed by FACE Foundation and the Cultural Services of the French Embassy in the United States with the support from the Florence Gould Foundation, Institut français-Paris, the French Ministry of Culture and private donors.

General Admission tickets are $20 and are on sale now. Purchase tickets online at artpark.net or tickets.com, by phone at 1-888-223-6000 or in person at the Artpark Box Office (Mon-Fri 10am-4pm). Listed ticket price includes facility fee; additional fees apply for online and phone orders.





