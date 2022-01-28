PUFFS Comes to Shea's Smith Theatre This Weekend

PUFFS or Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic comes to Shea's Smith Theatre.

For seven years a certain boy wizard went to a certain Wizard School and conquered evil. This, however, is not his story. This is the story of the Puffs... who just happened to be there too. A tale for anyone who has never been destined to save the world.

Performances run January 28 - February 13.

Attendees are encouraged to come dressed in their wizard wearables, including capes, caps, and scarves!

Written by Matt Cox

Directed by Joey Bucheker

Original Music Composed by Brian Hoes

PUFFS is a hilarious comedy that follows a group of well-meaning magical misfits during the time of a certain boy wizard. The characters, played by a talented cast of local wizards, take us on a magical journey: Kris Bartolomeo, Mike Benoit, Marissa Biondolillo, Nathanial Higgins, Christian Hines, Sabrina Kahwaty, Nicholas Lama, Daniel Lendzian, Gabrielle Nunzio, Jenn Stafford, and David Wysocki. Standby/Swings: Vincent Murphy and Stefanie Warnick.



Production crew includes Alley Griffin, Stage Manager & Properties Designer; Scenic Supervision by Bill Baldwin; Costume Design by Sara Jo Kukulka; Lighting Design by Matthew DiVita; Sound Design by Matt Cox.

Click here for tickets or call Shea's Box Office at 716-847-0850.