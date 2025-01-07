OUR LADY OF 121st STREET to Kick Off the New Year at Road Less Traveled Productions

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Road Less Traveled Productions will open its third play of the season, Our Lady of 121st Street, by Stephen Adly Guirgis on Thursday February 20. Our Lady of 121st Street will star Ensemble members Dave Mitchell, Peter Johnson, Peter Palmisano and Melinda Capeles alongside Johnny Rowe, Xavier Harris, Jenn Stafford, Bobby Cooke, Davida Evette Tolbert, Eve Everette, Alejandro Gabriel Gómez and Dan Torres under the co-direction of RLTP Artistic Director Scott Behrend and Mike Doben. The Production Team includes RLTP Ensemble members John Rickus (light design), Maura Price (costume design), and Katie Menke (sound design) alongside Shelby McNulty-DeCaro (stage management), Collin Ranney (set design), JC Hartloff (properties design), Shelby Converse (fight director) and Dwight Barlow (assistant director).



Synopsis: The Ortiz Funeral Room is in big trouble: The body of beloved community activist and nun Sister Rose has been stolen from the viewing room and waiting for her proper return are some of New York City’s most emotionally charged life-challenged neighborhood denizens trying to find a place to put their grief checkered pasts and their uncertain futures. Among the equally hilarious and tragic twelve characters you’ll meet Rooftop a chronically unfaithful but otherwise popular Los Angeles DJ looking to reconcile with the love of his life Pinky and Edwin two brothers tragically linked forever and the outrageously angry Norca who doesn’t let the fact that she slept with her Best Friend’s husband deter her from the full expectation of being immediately forgiven of her sin by her Best Friend Inez still in pain fifteen years later. The rest of the crowd in this dark insightful and very funny comedy inevitably square off on each other motivated by rage pain and a scary desire to come clean—perhaps for the first time. Content Advisory: Explicit Language Warning

Our Lady of 121st Street opens Thursday, February 20 and runs through Sunday March 23 at the Road Less Traveled Theater at 456 Main Street. Regular performance times are Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at 7:30PM and Sunday at 2:00PM. Tickets are $50/55 plus $10 students (Mighty Taco Student Thursday) $30 students (Friday, Saturday, Sunday). Mighty Taco Student Thursday dates: February 27, March 6, 13, 20 ($10 student tickets available for purchase at door only w/valid ID). Tickets can be ordered online, by calling the RLTP Box Office at (716) 629-3069, or by visiting the Box Office during the 30 minutes prior to any performance. Advance purchase is suggested.

