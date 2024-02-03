MusicalFare to Present Regional Premiere of BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL

Performances will run February 21st – March 24th.

By: Feb. 03, 2024

POPULAR

THE WIZ Will Launch a Second Tour Leg in 2025 Photo 1 THE WIZ Will Launch a Second Tour Leg in 2025
ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage Finale Photo 2 ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage Finale
Buffalo Theatre Company Presents FAUCI AND KRAMER A New Play by Drew Fornarola Photo 3 Buffalo Theatre Company Presents FAUCI AND KRAMER A New Play by Drew Fornarola
Toy Opens World Premiere of ANNE OF GREEN GABLES By Donna Hoke This Weekend Photo 4 Toy Opens World Premiere of ANNE OF GREEN GABLES By Donna Hoke This Weekend

MusicalFare to Present Regional Premiere of BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL

Musicalfare Theatre will present the regional premiere of Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, with a book by Douglas McGrath and music & lyrics by Gerry Goffin, Carole King, Barry Mann & Cynthis Weil, from February 21st – March 24th. The production is directed by Randall Kramer, choreographed by Robin Barker, and features music direction by Theresa Quinn.

Before she was hit-maker Carole King — she was Carole Klein, a spunky, young songwriter from Brooklyn with a unique voice. From the chart-topping hits she wrote for the biggest acts in music to her own life-changing, trailblazing success with Tapestry, BEAUTIFUL: THE Carole King MUSICAL takes you back to where it all began.

Featuring such unforgettable classics as "You've Got a Friend", "One Fine Day", "So Far Away", "Take Good Care of My Baby", "Up on the Roof", "You've Lost That Lovin' Feeling", "Will You Love Me Tomorrow", and "Natural Woman", this Tony and Grammy Award-winning musical phenomenon is filled with the songs you remember and a story you'll never forget.

The production stars Brandon Barry, Gretchen Didio, David P. Eve, Marchon Hamilton II, Jake Hayes, Brett Jackson, Lily Jones, John Kaczorowski, Tara Kaczorowski, Janae Leonard, Timiyah Love, Maria Pedro, Sean Ryan, Marc Sacco, Debbie Pappas Sham, Ember Tate, El Tyner & Josh Wilde.

Set Design is by Dyan Burlingame, Lighting & Sound Design is by Chris Cavanagh, Costume Design is by Kari Drozd and Hair, Wig & Make-up Design is by Susan Drozd.

The performance schedule is February 21st – March 24th, Wednesdays at 7:00pm, Thursdays at 7:00pm, Fridays at 7:30pm, Saturdays at 3:30pm and 7:30pm and Sundays at 2:00pm. There will be a special “half-price preview” on Tuesday, February 20th at 7:00pm.  Meet-the-cast talkbacks take place after all Wednesday performances EXCEPT opening night, February 21st. 

Ticket prices: $55 General.  $20 Students.  $30 “Under 30.”

Group rates available.

Ticket reservations may be made by calling 716-839-8540 or online at the button below.

All seating is assigned.  Visa, Mastercard, Discover and checks are accepted.

MusicalFare Theatre is a professional musical theatre company in residence at, but independently operated from, Daemen College. MusicalFare Theatre is located at 4380 Main Street in Amherst, NY (between Harlem and Getzville Roads).  Parking is FREE, and the theatre is handicapped accessible, complete with a hearing-impaired system.




RELATED STORIES - Buffalo

1
THE FOLKS AT HOME Comes to the Alleyway Theatre Photo
THE FOLKS AT HOME Comes to the Alleyway Theatre

Alleyway Theatre starts the second half of its 44th season with THE FOLKS AT HOME, a love letter to the great sitcoms of the 1970s. The comedy is written by R. Eric Thomas and directed by Daniel F. Lendzian. Pay-What-You-Can-Previews begin February 9, with an opening night set for Wednesday February 14, 2024.

2
Buffalo Theatre Company Presents FAUCI AND KRAMER A New Play by Drew Fornarola Photo
Buffalo Theatre Company Presents FAUCI AND KRAMER A New Play by Drew Fornarola

FAUCI and KRAMER, a new play by Drew Fornarola, explores the unlikely friendship between Anthony Fauci and Larry Kramer as they navigate the AIDS crisis. This heartfelt and sometimes comical play opens on February 23rd at Canterbury Woods Performing Arts Center.

3
Rochesters DEEP Arts Approved For $15K 2024 NEA Grant For MOSES MAN FINDING HOME Photo
Rochester's DEEP Arts Approved For $15K 2024 NEA Grant For MOSES MAN FINDING HOME

ROCHESTER’S DEEP ARTS receives $15K grant from the National Endowment for the Arts, following a $10K grant in 2023.

4
Toy Opens World Premiere of ANNE OF GREEN GABLES By Donna Hoke This Weekend Photo
Toy Opens World Premiere of ANNE OF GREEN GABLES By Donna Hoke This Weekend

TOY presents the WORLD-PREMIERE of ANNE OF GREEN GABLES by Donna Hoke, sponsored by M&T Bank, which runs from January 27-February 4, 2024.

More Hot Stories For You

THE FOLKS AT HOME Comes to the Alleyway TheatreTHE FOLKS AT HOME Comes to the Alleyway Theatre
Buffalo Theatre Company Presents FAUCI AND KRAMER A New Play by Drew FornarolaBuffalo Theatre Company Presents FAUCI AND KRAMER A New Play by Drew Fornarola
Rochester's DEEP Arts Approved For $15K 2024 NEA Grant For MOSES MAN FINDING HOMERochester's DEEP Arts Approved For $15K 2024 NEA Grant For MOSES MAN FINDING HOME
Toy Opens World Premiere of ANNE OF GREEN GABLES By Donna Hoke This WeekendToy Opens World Premiere of ANNE OF GREEN GABLES By Donna Hoke This Weekend

Videos

Character Breakdown: THE NOTEBOOK Cast Unpacks Their Roles Video
Character Breakdown: THE NOTEBOOK Cast Unpacks Their Roles
First Look At Dana Delany & Dot Marie-Jones in Goodman's HIGHWAY PATROL Video
First Look At Dana Delany & Dot Marie-Jones in Goodman's HIGHWAY PATROL
Meet the Cast of John Patrick Shanley's BROOKLYN LAUNDRY Video
Meet the Cast of John Patrick Shanley's BROOKLYN LAUNDRY
View all Videos

Buffalo SHOWS
The Book of Mormon in Buffalo The Book of Mormon
Auditorium Theatre (5/03-5/05)
Tina: The Tina Turner Musical in Buffalo Tina: The Tina Turner Musical
Auditorium Theatre (6/04-6/09)
Les Miserables in Buffalo Les Miserables
Shea's Performing Arts Center (3/12-3/17)
Annie in Buffalo Annie
Warner Theatre (2/14-2/15)
The Cher Show in Buffalo The Cher Show
Clemens Center for the Performing Arts (2/07-2/08)
Mrs. Doubtfire in Buffalo Mrs. Doubtfire
Auditorium Theatre (2/20-2/25)
Funny Girl in Buffalo Funny Girl
Shea's Performing Arts Center (2/13-2/18)
Ain't Too Proud in Buffalo Ain't Too Proud
Auditorium Theatre (1/30-2/04)
Reefer Madness in Buffalo Reefer Madness
Shea’s Smith Theater (1/26-2/11)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You