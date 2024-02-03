MusicalFare to Present Regional Premiere of BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL

Musicalfare Theatre will present the regional premiere of Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, with a book by Douglas McGrath and music & lyrics by Gerry Goffin, Carole King, Barry Mann & Cynthis Weil, from February 21st – March 24th. The production is directed by Randall Kramer, choreographed by Robin Barker, and features music direction by Theresa Quinn.

Before she was hit-maker Carole King — she was Carole Klein, a spunky, young songwriter from Brooklyn with a unique voice. From the chart-topping hits she wrote for the biggest acts in music to her own life-changing, trailblazing success with Tapestry, BEAUTIFUL: THE Carole King MUSICAL takes you back to where it all began.

Featuring such unforgettable classics as "You've Got a Friend", "One Fine Day", "So Far Away", "Take Good Care of My Baby", "Up on the Roof", "You've Lost That Lovin' Feeling", "Will You Love Me Tomorrow", and "Natural Woman", this Tony and Grammy Award-winning musical phenomenon is filled with the songs you remember and a story you'll never forget.

The production stars Brandon Barry, Gretchen Didio, David P. Eve, Marchon Hamilton II, Jake Hayes, Brett Jackson, Lily Jones, John Kaczorowski, Tara Kaczorowski, Janae Leonard, Timiyah Love, Maria Pedro, Sean Ryan, Marc Sacco, Debbie Pappas Sham, Ember Tate, El Tyner & Josh Wilde.

Set Design is by Dyan Burlingame, Lighting & Sound Design is by Chris Cavanagh, Costume Design is by Kari Drozd and Hair, Wig & Make-up Design is by Susan Drozd.

The performance schedule is February 21st – March 24th, Wednesdays at 7:00pm, Thursdays at 7:00pm, Fridays at 7:30pm, Saturdays at 3:30pm and 7:30pm and Sundays at 2:00pm. There will be a special “half-price preview” on Tuesday, February 20th at 7:00pm. Meet-the-cast talkbacks take place after all Wednesday performances EXCEPT opening night, February 21st.

Ticket prices: $55 General. $20 Students. $30 “Under 30.”

Group rates available.

Ticket reservations may be made by calling 716-839-8540 or online at the button below.

All seating is assigned. Visa, Mastercard, Discover and checks are accepted.

MusicalFare Theatre is a professional musical theatre company in residence at, but independently operated from, Daemen College. MusicalFare Theatre is located at 4380 Main Street in Amherst, NY (between Harlem and Getzville Roads). Parking is FREE, and the theatre is handicapped accessible, complete with a hearing-impaired system.