MusicalFare Re-Schedules A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER

Given the ever-evolving and unprecedented circumstances around COVID-19, and due to the governmental ban on public performances, MusicalFare Theatre has been forced to re-schedule its upcoming April 22nd to May 24th, 2020 performances of A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER to July 7th to August 15th, 2021.

Current subscribers and individual ticket buyers will receive either a letter via US mail or an email detailing specific steps to take, based on individual circumstances.

convenience, patrons can email mfticket@daemen.edu or call 716.839.8540. With the expected volume of emails and calls it may take 3-5 business days for you to receive a reply. Out of concern for the health and safety of our patrons, staff, and artists, our box office is closed to visitors but our staff is still here to serve you.





MusicalFare Theatre is a professional musical theatre company in residence at, but independently operated from, Daemen College. MusicalFare Theatre is located at 4380 Main Street in Amherst, NY (between Harlem and Getzville Roads). Parking is FREE, and the theatre is handicapped accessible, complete with a hearing-impaired system.