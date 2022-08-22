MusicalFare Presents The Regional Premiere Of NICE WORK IF YOU CAN GET IT

Musicalfare Theatre presents the regional premiere of George & Ira Gershwin's Nice Work If You Can Get It, running September 7th - October 9th at MusicalFare Theatre.

The production stars Charmagne Chi, Nicole Cimato, Bobby Cooke, Lucas DeNies, John Kaczorowski, Michael Kelleher, Renee Landrigan, Kristen-Marie Lopez, Pamela Rose Mangus, Jon May, Julia Murphy, Adrienne Ricchiazzi-Cummings, Marc Sacco, Josh Wilde, Preston Williams and Emily Yancey.

Girls! Gangsters! GERSHWIN! They're all here in this smash-hit musical comedy for the ages.

Directed by Chris Kelly. Choreographed by Kristy E. Cavanagh. Music Direction by Theresa Quinn Set, Lighting & Sound Design is by Chris Cavanagh, Costume Design is by Kari Drozd and Hair, Wig and Make-up Design is by Susan Drozd.

Proof of Vaccination is no longer required. Masks are also no longer required, but are encouraged for those who wish to continue wearing them.

Determination for future productions in the 21-22 Season will be based on the available data at that time. Ticket reservations may be made by calling 716-839-8540 or online at www.musicalfare.com. Visa, Mastercard, Discover and checks are accepted.

MusicalFare Theatre is a professional musical theatre company in residence at, but independently operated from, Daemen College. MusicalFare Theatre is located at 4380 Main Street in Amherst, NY (between Harlem and Getzville Roads). Parking is FREE, and the theatre is handicapped accessible.