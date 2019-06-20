MusicalFare Presents The Regional Premiere Of FIRST DATE

When blind date newbie Aaron is set up with serial-dater Casey, a casual drink at a busy New York restaurant turns into a hilarious high-stakes dinner. As the date unfolds in real time, the couple quickly finds that they are not alone on this unpredictable evening when other restaurant patrons transform into supportive best friends, manipulative exes and protective parents, who sing and dance them through ice-breakers, appetizers and potential conversational land mines. Can this couple turn what could be a dating disaster into something special before the check arrives?

The production stars Dudney Joseph, Jr., Dominique Kempf, Kevin Kennedy, Michele Marie Roberts and Marc Sacco..

Set, Lighting & Sound Design is by Chris Cavanagh, Costume Design is by Kari Drozd and Hair, Wig and Make-up Design is by Susan Drozd.

The performance schedule is July 10th - August 11th, Wednesday at 7:00pm, Thursday at 7:00pm, Friday at 7:30pm, Saturday at 3:30pm & 7:30pm, Sunday at 2pm. There will be a special "half-price preview" on Tuesday, July 9th at 7:00pm. Meet-the-cast talkbacks take place after all Wednesday performances EXCEPT opening night, July 10th.

MusicalFare Theatre is a professional musical theatre company in residence at, but independently operated from, Daemen College. MusicalFare Theatre is located at 4380 Main Street in Amherst, NY (between Harlem and Getzville Roads). Parking is FREE, and the theatre is handicapped accessible.





