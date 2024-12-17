MusicalFare Presents THE LAST FIVE YEARS As Part Of Its Cabaret Musical Series

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Musicalfare has announced the next production in its cabaret musicals series, The Last Five Years running on the Premier Cabaret Stage, January 10 â€“ January 26, 2025.Â

Written by Tony Award-winner Jason Robert Brown (PARADE), this intensely personal look at the five year relationship between a writer and an actress is told from both points of view: she chronicles their union from the end to the beginning, he from the beginning to the end. Presented as part of MusicalFare's Cabaret Musical Series.

The production stars Kelly Copps and Steve Copps.Â Set, Lighting & Sound Design byÂ Chris Cavanagh, Costume Design by Kari Drozd, Hair and Makeup Design byÂ Susan Drozd.

Ticket reservations may be made by calling 716-839-8540 or online at www.musicalfare.comÂ All seating is assigned. Visa, Mastercard, Discover and checks are accepted.

Comments