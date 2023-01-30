MusicalFare Presents Andrew Lloyd Webber's TELL ME ON A SUNDAY

One of Andrew Lloyd Webber's (CATS, PHANTOM OF THE OPERA) earliest hits, TELL ME ON A SUNDAY follows a young English girl who has recently landed in NYC.

Brimming with optimism, she sets out to seek success, companionship and, of course, love. But as she weaves her way through the maze of the city and her own anxieties, frustrations and heartaches, she begins to wonder whether-in fact-she's been looking for love in all the wrong places.

The show contains treasured songs, including "Tell Me on a Sunday," "Come Back with the Same Look in Your Eyes" and "Unexpected Song."

The production stars Leah Berst, who is understudied by Maria Pedro.

Set, Lighting & Sound Design is by Chris Cavanagh, Costume Design is by Kari Drozd and Hair, Wig & Make-up Design is by Susan Drozd.

The performance schedule is February 15th - March 19th, Wednesdays at 7:00pm, Thursdays at 7:00pm, Fridays at 7:30pm, Saturdays at 3:30pm and 7:30pm and Sundays at 2:00pm. There will be a special "half-price preview" on Tuesday, February 14th at 7:00pm. Meet-the-cast talkbacks take place after all Wednesday performances EXCEPT opening night, February 15th.

Ticket reservations may be made by calling 716-839-8540 or online at www.musicalfare.com. All seating is assigned. Visa, Mastercard, Discover and checks are accepted.

MusicalFare Theatre is a professional musical theatre company in residence at, but independently operated from, Daemen College. MusicalFare Theatre is located at 4380 Main Street in Amherst, NY (between Harlem and Getzville Roads). Parking is FREE, and the theatre is handicapped accessible, complete with a hearing-impaired system.