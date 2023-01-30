Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

MusicalFare Presents Andrew Lloyd Webber's TELL ME ON A SUNDAY

The show contains treasured songs, including “Tell Me on a Sunday,” “Come Back with the Same Look in Your Eyes” and “Unexpected Song." 

Jan. 30, 2023  

One of Andrew Lloyd Webber's (CATS, PHANTOM OF THE OPERA) earliest hits, TELL ME ON A SUNDAY follows a young English girl who has recently landed in NYC.

Brimming with optimism, she sets out to seek success, companionship and, of course, love. But as she weaves her way through the maze of the city and her own anxieties, frustrations and heartaches, she begins to wonder whether-in fact-she's been looking for love in all the wrong places.

The production stars Leah Berst, who is understudied by Maria Pedro.

Set, Lighting & Sound Design is by Chris Cavanagh, Costume Design is by Kari Drozd and Hair, Wig & Make-up Design is by Susan Drozd.

The performance schedule is February 15th - March 19th, Wednesdays at 7:00pm, Thursdays at 7:00pm, Fridays at 7:30pm, Saturdays at 3:30pm and 7:30pm and Sundays at 2:00pm. There will be a special "half-price preview" on Tuesday, February 14th at 7:00pm. Meet-the-cast talkbacks take place after all Wednesday performances EXCEPT opening night, February 15th.

Ticket reservations may be made by calling 716-839-8540 or online at www.musicalfare.com. All seating is assigned. Visa, Mastercard, Discover and checks are accepted.

MusicalFare Theatre is a professional musical theatre company in residence at, but independently operated from, Daemen College. MusicalFare Theatre is located at 4380 Main Street in Amherst, NY (between Harlem and Getzville Roads). Parking is FREE, and the theatre is handicapped accessible, complete with a hearing-impaired system.




Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra Announces Centennial 2023-24 Season Initiatives Photo
Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra Announces Centennial 2023-24 Season Initiatives
The Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra (RPO) announced several initiatives that will come to fruition in its Centennial Season (September 2023 – June 2024) at a press conference this morning in Kodak Hall at Eastman Theatre.
American Repertory Theater of WNY to Present MERCY SEAT Beginning in February Photo
American Repertory Theater of WNY to Present MERCY SEAT Beginning in February
Post-Punk musician Nick Cave is celebrated through theater works based on his lyrical music in American Repertory Theater of WNY's showcase MERCY SEAT. Featuring 716 writers and creative designers, separate narratives are woven into one-acts and a choreographed work to create an overall arch while framed in the background of a old-time tent revival gathering. MERCY SEAT opens February 16th and runs until March 11th
Review: THE MAI at Irish Classical Theatre Photo
Review: THE MAI at Irish Classical Theatre
A modern day memory play  of sorts with influences of Greek mythology may be one way to describe THE MAI,  now playing at Irish Classical Theatre. Never a company to shy away from complex topics, the drama that is unfolding challenges the viewer in a myriad of ways.
Alleyways THE ALEPH COMPLEX Premieres Next Month Photo
Alleyway's THE ALEPH COMPLEX Premieres Next Month
Alleyway Theatre kicks off the second half of its season with a fantastical new drama about the power of human connection. THE ALEPH COMPLEX, by Deborah Yarchun, is the latest recipient of Alleyway's Maxim Mazumdar New Play Award.

