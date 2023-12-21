MusicalFare Presents SHOWTUNE On The Premier Cabaret Stage

MusicalFare announces the next production in its cabaret musicals series SHOWTUNE:

CELEBRATING THE WORDS & MUSIC OF JERRY HERMAN on the Premier Cabaret Stage, January 12 – January 28, 2024.

Prepare yourself for a slice of musical theatre heaven. All Jerry Herman, all the time. SHOWTUNE delivers everything that its title promises... and then some!

No lyric is left unsung in this top-notch retrospective of Herman's phenomenal career in songwriting. Familiar tunes from such illustrious titles as HELLO DOLLY!, MAME and LA CAGE AUX FOLLES will be stuck in your head long after this charming show ends. A performer-driven piece that has its heart in Herman's words, it is the perfect celebration for the recipient of the 2009 Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre.

The production stars Anne DeFazio, Gregory Gjurich, Mary Coppola Gjurich, Stevie Kemp, Austin Marshall and Eric Deeb Weaver.

Music & Lyrics by Jerry Herman

Conceived by Paul Gilger

Directed & Choreographed by Michael Gilbert-Wachowiak

Music Direction by Stephen Piotrowski

Dates/Times/Price:

Fridays and Saturdays at 8pm

Sundays at 2pm

Ticket price is $43.

Ticket reservations may be made by calling 716-839-8540 or online at www.musicalfare.com

All seating is assigned. Visa, Mastercard, Discover and checks are accepted.

The Premier Cabaret is like no other cabaret setting in WNY – featuring table seating and a full-service bar, all with the very best in theatre, music and entertainment.

MusicalFare Theatre is a professional musical theatre company in residence at, but independently operated from, Daemen University. MusicalFare Theatre is located at 4380 Main Street in Amherst, NY (between Harlem and Getzville Roads). Parking is FREE, and the theatre is handicapped accessible.