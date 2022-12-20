Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

MusicalFare Presents LADY DAY AT EMERSON'S BAR AND GRILL In Cabaret Musicals Series

Witness one of Billie Holiday's final performances in this tour-de-force evening starring JazzBuffalo’s Female Vocalist of the Year, Alex McArthur.   

Dec. 20, 2022  

Musicalfare has announced the inaugural production in its Cabaret Musicals Series: LADY DAY AT EMERSON'S BAR AND GRILL on the Premier Cabaret Stage, January 13 - January 29, 2023, written by Lanie Robertson, directed by Thembi Duncan, and music directed by George Caldwell.

Witness one of Billie Holiday's final performances in this tour-de-force evening starring JazzBuffalo's Female Vocalist of the Year, Alex McArthur.

Taking place in the late 1950s in Philadelphia only four months before Holiday's untimely death, LADY DAY AT EMERSON'S BAR AND GRILL gives a poignant and visionary look at the woman behind the music.

Featuring Direction by Thembi Duncan and Music Direction by Grammy-Award winner, George Caldwell, LADY DAY promises to electrify audiences.

Ticket reservations may be made by calling 716-839-8540 or online at www.musicalfare.com. All seating is assigned. Visa, Mastercard, Discover and checks are accepted.




Review: COME FROM AWAY at Sheas Buffalo Theatre Photo
Review: COME FROM AWAY at Shea's Buffalo Theatre
The best uplifting evening of theatrical magic is happening again just in time for the Christmas season. And no, it's not the annual Christmas Pageant at your family church. It is the remarkable true story of goodness that came out of the unthinkable tragedy of 9/11. COME FROM AWAY has returned to the Shea's Buffalo stage and it continues to enthrall audiences.
Review: ALL IS CALM: THE CHRISTMAS TRUCE OF 1914 at SHEAS 710 THEATRE Photo
Review: ALL IS CALM: THE CHRISTMAS TRUCE OF 1914 at SHEA'S 710 THEATRE
If ever there were to be a hope of peace, it couldn't be found any closer than the trenches of the battles fought in World War I. And a rare and hard to believe story of a single night of peace is what makes up the beguiling musical play ALL IS CALM: THE CHRISTMAS TRUCE OF 1914 now on stage at Shea's 710 Theatre.
Review: CHARLES DICKENS GREAT EXPECTATIONS at Irish Classical Theatre Photo
Review: CHARLES DICKENS' GREAT EXPECTATIONS at Irish Classical Theatre
The holiday season often brings about classic Christmas stories being retold and Charles Dickens' A CHRISTMAS CAROL is usually number one on most producer's short list. Instead, Buffalo's Irish Classical Theatre Company is presenting  Dickens' GREAT EXPECTATIONS in a newer version by Neil Bartlett. And while the brief  Christmas theme is glossed over, the familiar characters still are ripe for this creative theatrical evening.
Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra Kicks Off the New Year With Four Upcoming Concerts Photo
Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra Kicks Off the New Year With Four Upcoming Concerts
The Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra (RPO) kicks off the new year with four wonderful concerts, starting with Juliana Plays Mendelssohn on Thursday, January 12 at 7:30 PM and Saturday, January 14, 2023, at 8 PM in Kodak Hall at Eastman Theatre (pre-concert talks begin one hour prior to performance).

