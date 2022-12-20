MusicalFare Presents LADY DAY AT EMERSON'S BAR AND GRILL In Cabaret Musicals Series

Musicalfare has announced the inaugural production in its Cabaret Musicals Series: LADY DAY AT EMERSON'S BAR AND GRILL on the Premier Cabaret Stage, January 13 - January 29, 2023, written by Lanie Robertson, directed by Thembi Duncan, and music directed by George Caldwell.

Witness one of Billie Holiday's final performances in this tour-de-force evening starring JazzBuffalo's Female Vocalist of the Year, Alex McArthur.

Taking place in the late 1950s in Philadelphia only four months before Holiday's untimely death, LADY DAY AT EMERSON'S BAR AND GRILL gives a poignant and visionary look at the woman behind the music.

Featuring Direction by Thembi Duncan and Music Direction by Grammy-Award winner, George Caldwell, LADY DAY promises to electrify audiences.

Ticket reservations may be made by calling 716-839-8540 or online at www.musicalfare.com. All seating is assigned. Visa, Mastercard, Discover and checks are accepted.