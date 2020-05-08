MusicalFare Announces 2nd Livestream Cabaret

In April, MusicalFare Theatre presented its initial Livestreaming event for A GIRL, A GUY, A PIANO. With over 1,000 people watching the cabaret from home, and participating by purchasing meals from area restaurants, the evening was a success for everyone involved.

Now, MusicalFare is working with the Town of Amherst, Amherst Chamber of Commerce, Daemen College, numerous area restaurants and Second Generation Theatre Company for another Livestreaming opportunity! All proceeds will benefit MusicalFare Theatre and Second Generation Theatre Company.



This event will:

-Help to create vitally needed economic activity in WNY



-Support our area restaurant industry



-Support MusicalFare Theatre and Second Generation Theatre Company, two not-for-profit arts organizations

MusicalFare is presenting a Livestream Performance of THANK YOU FOR THE MUSIC: A C-"ABBA"-RET LIVE from the Premier Cabaret. A celebration of ABBA's greatest hits as performed by MusicalFare award-winning regulars Amy Jakiel, Kelly Copps, Phil Farugia, Steve Copps and Brian McMahon. Featuring such classic ABBA songs as Dancing Queen, Take a Chance on Me, Mamma Mia, The Winner Takes All, Fernando, Waterloo, and many more! (Kelly & Steve Copps and Amy Jakiel & Phil Farugia are couples - no need for social distancing between them, respectively.)

Patrons should go to the MusicalFare website to purchase their Digital Pass to the performance for ONLY $10 PER HOUSEHOLD (+$3 handling fee)!

(Link: https://www.musicalfare.com )

A link to the event will then be sent to their email before the show begins on May 21st -patrons can watch the show from the comfort and safety of their home on their computer or device!

Patrons can then choose a restaurant to order their dinner from for that evening. Or, if they wish, cook at home! A list of participating restaurants is available on the MusicalFare website. And since viewers at home are the only audience...we are encouraging them to make a night of it, get dressed up, take some photos and post them on social media with the hashtag #athomewithmusicalfare MusicalFare will share the photos on Youtube during the performance!





