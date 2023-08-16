MURDER BALLAD Musical Kicks off RLTP's 20th Anniversary Season

Murder Ballad opens Thursday, September 14 and runs through Sunday October 15, at the Road Less Traveled Theater at 456 Main Street.

By: Aug. 16, 2023

Road Less Traveled Productions (RLTP) will begin its 20th anniversary season with its first ever musical, Murder Ballad, written by Julia Jordan with music and lyrics by Juliana Nash. Murder Ballad will open September 14 starring RLTP Ensemble member Anthony Alcocer alongside Leah Berst, Jenn Stafford and Ricky Needham under the direction of RLTP Ensemble Member Doug Weyand. The production team includes RLTP Ensemble members Dyan Burlingame (set design), John Rickus (light design), and Nick Quinn (sound design) alongside Mary Margaret Kennan-Brown (stage management), Lise Harty (costume design) and Gillian Kavanaugh (props master). 

Synopsis:  A Downtown and Off-Broadway sensation, Murder Ballad was conceived by Jonathan Larson Award winner and two-time Susan Smith Blackburn Prize finalist, Julia Jordan, with book and lyrics by Jordan and music and lyrics by indie rock singer/songwriter, Juliana Nash.  Murder Ballad is a steamy and fun thriller with a razor's edge, a dramatic story of a love triangle gone wrong, centering on Sara, an uptown girl who seems to have it all with husband Michael, but whose downtown past with bad boy Tom lingers enticingly and dangerously in front of her. Murder Ballad is an exploration of love, lust, and betrayal set to a killer musical score.

Murder Ballad opens Thursday, September 14 and runs through Sunday October 15, at the Road Less Traveled Theater at 456 Main Street.  Curtain Up! performance is Friday September 15 at 8:00pm. Regular performance times are Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at 7:30PM and Sunday at 2:00PM. Tickets are $45/50 plus $10 students (Mighty Taco Student Thursday) $25 students (Friday, Saturday, Sunday). Mighty Taco Student Thursday dates: September 21, 28 October 5, 12 ($10 student tickets available for purchase at door only w/valid ID). Tickets can be ordered online at www.roadlesstraveledproductions.org, by calling the RLTP Box Office at (716) 629-3069, or by visiting the Box Office 60 minutes prior to any performance.  Advance purchase is suggested.




