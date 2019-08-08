Klezmer Meets Classical Jewish Chamber Concert Comes to The JCC

On Tuesday, September 10, the Jewish Community Center of Greater Buffalo will present Klezmer Meets Classical, a concert featuring Jewish Chamber music, at 7pm in the Maxine and Robert Seller Theatre at the JCC Benderson Family Building, 2640 North Forest Rd, Amherst.

Robbie Hausmann long time member of the JCC, and cellist with the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra for over 37 years said "I have been challenged by a great many orchestral master pieces from Beethoven to Zemlinsky, with many brilliant conductors including our current music director, JoAnn Falletta. However, I have found my true cello voice in Jewish chamber music." Hausmann will perform with Alfred Frenning (piano), Paul Schossman (oboe) and Loren Silvertrust (violin), all very accomplished musicians. Schossman has enjoyed a long a varied career as soloist, chamber musician and in orchestras. He played in the Jerusalem Symphony in the 1970's under the direction Lucas Foss. Frenning, WNY's most diverse musician, can be heard performing on violin, viola, viola da gamba and cello and often plays in the Orchestra for the touring Broadway show at Shea's. Silvertrust joined the BPO in 2010, and holds a degree in comparative literature from Williams College and masters in music from Indiana University.

Selections for the evening include a trio for violin, cello and piano titled Fantastic Dance by Solomon Rosowsky, a Latvian composer who lived from 1878 to 1962, a trio for oboe, cello and piano by Julius Chajes from Lviv (1910-1985), and a beautiful Kaddish by Vladimir Dyck (1882-1943) from Odessa who was murdered at Auschwitz. Hausmann will also play perhaps the most well-known work for cello, Kol Nidre by Max Bruch. The multi-faceted program will highlight Klezmer's influence on Jewish music as well as the more traditional classical traditions.

The evening will include a talkback with musicians and a reception following the concert.

Tickets: $18/General | $12/Student. Tickets may be purchased at either JCC Member Service Desk or are available to purchase online at www.jccbuffalo.org.





Related Articles Shows View More Buffalo Stories

More Hot Stories For You