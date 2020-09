KeyBank Rochester Fringe Festival @ Home Announces Day 8 Lineup

Every year, the non-profit Fringe presents many productions from higher-education partners.

Have you ever wondered why the KeyBank Rochester Fringe Festival takes place in mid-September? It's because the festival began with a group of representatives from area universities as well as arts and cultural organizations. The idea was to involve college students and faculty in what evolved into Rochester's Fringe. Every year, the non-profit Fringe presents many productions from higher-education partners: University of Rochester (includes Eastman School of Music), RIT, Nazareth College, SUNY Brockport, and St. John Fisher College.

Check out the Day 8 lineup below:

Live Streamed

5:00pm-5:02pm • One Amazing Card Trick Virtual Fringe • FREE • Kids Fringe

5:30pm-6:00pm • SHIFT Virtual Fringe • $10.00 • Dance

6:00pm-6:35pm • The New York Virtual Yoyo Show with Brian the Yoyo Guy! Virtual Fringe • $15.00 • Kids Fringe

6:30pm-7:00pm • Bronco Brad Dang Tootin Good Time Show Virtual Fringe • $10.00 • Comedy

7:00pm-8:00pm • Walking on Spectrum Virtual Fringe • $5.00 • Multidisciplinary

8:00pm-8:45pm • Charming Disaster's Musical Tarot Show Virtual Fringe • $10.00 • Music

8:00pm-9:00pm • A New Kind of Old Virtual Fringe • FREE • Music

9:00pm-9:15pm • The Woman in the Hijab and the Country Bumpkin Virtual Fringe • FREE • Theatre

9:00pm-9:45pm • #txtshow (on the internet) Virtual Fringe • FREE • Theatre

On Demand

12:00am-11:59pm • 3.14... Virtual Fringe • FREE • Visual Arts & Film (RIT faculty)

12:00am-11:59pm • Al Biles and GenJam Virtual Fringe • FREE • Music (RIT faculty)

12:00am-11:59pm • THE ARKANSAS TRAVELER MEETS THE MULLA NASRUDIN: An Evening With Howie Lester, Episode 1 Virtual Fringe • FREE • Music

12:00am-11:59pm • Beautifully Grotesque: The Life of Valeska Gert (Work in Progress) Virtual Fringe • $10.00 • Dance

12:00am-11:59pm • Between Silences Virtual Fringe • $5.00 • Theatre

12:00am-11:59pm • The Box Virtual Fringe • FREE • Theatre

12:00am-11:59pm • Chansons Virtual Fringe • FREE • Music

12:00am-11:59pm • ChatterBox Divas: REMAKES Goes to FRINGE! Virtual Fringe • FREE • Comedy

12:00am-11:59pm • Comedy Acts of Derring Do! Virtual Fringe • FREE • Comedy (Nazareth faculty)

12:00am-11:59pm • Contemporary Musicians' Guide to Modern Love Virtual Fringe • $10.00 • Music (UR faculty)

12:00am-11:59pm • COVID Zone Virtual Fringe • FREE • Theatre (RIT)

12:00am-11:59pm • DEAFersity! Virtual Fringe • $11.00 • Multidisciplinary (UR)

12:00am-11:59pm • The Designer Virtual Fringe • FREE • Theatre

12:00am-11:59pm • Hugo Happenstance and Other Short Stories Virtual Fringe • FREE • Comedy

12:00am-11:59pm • I'm not playing Virtual Fringe • $5.00 • Theatre

12:00am-11:59pm • It's Complicated Virtual Fringe • $10.00 • Theatre

12:00am-11:59pm • Juggling Workshop Virtual Fringe • FREE • Kids Fringe (Nazareth faculty)

12:00am-11:59pm • Madame Chabane Virtual Fringe • FREE • Comedy

12:00am-11:59pm • Mathematical Methods & Dance: Kinesthetic Expressions of the Beauty and Utility of Math Virtual Fringe • $3.00 • Dance

12:00am-11:59pm • Mental Graffiti Showcase Virtual Fringe • FREE • Spoken Word (RIT)

12:00am-11:59pm • The Mid-Century Modern Jazz Quartet Virtual Fringe • FREE • Music

12:00am-11:59pm • Milkdrunk Virtual Fringe • $6.00 • Theatre

12:00am-11:59pm • Mo-to-the-oncle Virtual Fringe • $12.00 • Comedy

12:00am-11:59pm • Mobius Virtual Fringe • FREE • Theatre (RIT)

12:00am-11:59pm • Out of Sync Virtual Fringe • FREE • Visual Arts & Film (RIT)

12:00am-11:59pm • Poem(e)s Virtual Fringe • FREE • Spoken Word

12:00am-11:59pm • Proximity Virtual Fringe • FREE • Dance

12:00am-11:59pm • PUSH Physical Theatre's Trunk Show Virtual Fringe • $10.00 • Theatre

12:00am-11:59pm • Rawring 20s XD Virtual Fringe • $5.00 • Comedy (UR)

12:00am-11:59pm • Rhythm and Code Virtual Fringe • FREE • Music (RIT)

12:00am-11:59pm • RIT Jam Club Virtual Fringe • FREE • Music (RIT)

12:00am-11:59pm • RIT Vocal Accent Virtual Fringe • FREE • Music (RIT)

12:00am-11:59pm • RIT's Eight Beat Measure Virtual Fringe • FREE • Music (RIT)

12:00am-11:59pm • RIT's Encore A Cappella Virtual Fringe • FREE • Music (RIT)

12:00am-11:59pm • ROC Freedom Riders: Why We Ride Virtual Fringe • $13.00 • Multidisciplinary

12:00am-11:59pm • Ska House Party Virtual Fringe • FREE • Music

12:00am-11:59pm • Spooky Stories in the (virtual) Stacks Virtual Fringe • FREE • Spoken Word

12:00am-11:59pm • Spy in the House of Men Virtual Fringe • $5.00 • Comedy

12:00am-11:59pm • St. John Fisher College Student Film Festival Virtual Fringe • FREE • Visual Arts & Film (St. John Fisher)

12:00am-11:59pm • Total Request LIVE [TRL]: Opera Edition! Virtual Fringe • FREE • Music

12:00am-11:59pm • WADAIKO: Traditional Japanese Performance Drumming Virtual Fringe • FREE • Music

12:00am-11:59pm • The Wine Club Monologues Virtual Fringe • $8.00 • Theatre

12:00am-11:59pm • Yoga for Kids! Virtual Fringe • $5.00 • Kids Fringe

12:00am-11:59pm • 12:01 Virtual Fringe • FREE • Theatre

12:00am-11:59pm • 50 Shades of Gay Virtual Fringe • $8.00 • Comedy

12:00am-11:59pm • America's Singing Sweethearts: A Tribute to Jeanette MacDonald and Nelson Eddy Virtual Fringe • $6.00 • Music

12:00am-11:59pm • Barnstormer Corners at Sunrise - A High-Flying comedy Virtual Fringe • $7.00 • Comedy

12:00am-11:59pm • Bill Dresnack, These Are My Songs, Send Me the Royalty Checks, Vol., 1, 2018-2020 Virtual Fringe • FREE • Music (RIT)

12:00am-11:59pm • BIODANCE at Home Virtual Fringe • $5.00 • Multidisciplinary (UR faculty)

12:00am-11:59pm • Black in the Box Virtual Fringe • $10.00 • Theatre

12:00am-11:59pm • Brian Kennedy Live From Dublin Virtual Fringe • FREE • Music

12:00am-11:59pm • Candid Conversations with Cuomo in the Time of Corona Virtual Fringe • FREE • Comedy

12:00am-11:59pm • Christel Bartelse Presents "Encore" Virtual Fringe • $10.00 • Theatre

12:00am-11:59pm • A Circus Show Virtual Fringe • FREE • Theatre

12:00am-11:59pm • Cobbs Hill Consort Virtual Fringe • FREE • Music (UR faculty)

12:00am-11:59pm • Commotion Dance Theater Virtual Fringe • FREE • Dance

12:00am-11:59pm • Dance Bytes Virtual Fringe • FREE • Dance (SUNY Brockport)

12:00am-11:59pm • Disturbances a Deux Virtual Fringe • FREE • Visual Arts & Film

12:00am-11:59pm • D'LYNN Sings Virtual Fringe • $15.00 • Music

12:00am-11:59pm • Don't Know Jack Virtual Fringe • $5.00 • Music

12:00am-11:59pm • El Diablo Of The Cards Virtual Fringe • $5.00 • Comedy

12:00am-11:59pm • El merengue lleva sal / Merengue Needs Salt Virtual Fringe • FREE • Theatre (Nazareth faculty)

12:00am-11:59pm • The Empathy Project: a new human experience | Volume I Virtual Fringe • $20.00 • Theatre

12:00am-11:59pm • The Empathy Project: a new human experience | Volume II Virtual Fringe • $20.00 • Theatre

12:00am-11:59pm •

