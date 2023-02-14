JOHN & JEN Western New York Premiere to Open at the Taylor Theater in March

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Feb. 14, 2023  

Weston Entertainment will present the Western New York Premiere of john & jen, with music by Andrew Lippa, Lyrics by Tom Greenwald and book by Tom Greenwald & Andrew Lippa. john & jen will run at the Taylor Theater in Lockport NY's Kenan Center from March 24-26, 2023.

john & jen is a truly original musical that honors brothers and sisters, as well as parents and children. It is the story of Jen and her younger brother, John, who are growing up in the ever-changing world of mid-century America. As the country becomes divided over the war in Vietnam, so does the family, and battle lines are drawn between the once-close siblings. When John is killed in Vietnam, Jen is left to reconcile her memory of their fractured relationship along with her son, her brother's namesake.

john & jen premiered at the Goodspeed Opera House in East Haddam, CT, in 1993. Directed by Gabriel Barre, the cast featured Carolee Carmello and James Ludwig. The musical later ran off-Broadway. The show's twentieth anniversary off-Broadway revival was presented by the Keen Company in 2015. It featured Kate Baldwin and Conor Ryan.

Making their Weston Entertainment debuts in john & jen are Emily Plotkin as Jen (local credits include Eliza in My Fair Lady, Aldonza in Man of La Mancha and Sally in Me & My Girl) and Jared Eichel as John (local credits include Lucas Beineke in The Addams Family, Bob Cratchit in A Christmas Carol, and Working).

john & jen is directed by Michael J. Galante, who most recently directed The Play That Goes Wrong at the Kavinoky Theatre in Buffalo. The creative team includes choreographer Elizabeth Polito, whose credits include the upcoming Tick, Tick...Boom! at Buffalo's Shea's Smith Theatre, Richard Plotkin (Music Director), Mara Westerling Morris (Stage Manager), Kenny Constant (Scenic Design), and Dan Wiegand and Alanna Steffen of Lockport Stage Works (Light and Sound).

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE

Friday, March 24, 2023 @ 7:30 pm

Saturday, March 25, 2023 @ 7:30 pm

Sunday, March 26, 2023 @ 2 pm

Ticket Prices:

Tickets are $20.

Reservations:

Website: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2224878®id=133&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.westonentertainment.org?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

Phone: (716) 433-2617

Location: Taylor Theater, Kenan Center, 433 Locust Street, Lockport, NY 14094




