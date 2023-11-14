Buffalo Theatre Company Presents NEW PLAY READING FESTIVAL Vol. 1, December 8- 10

Festival features special guest Mr. Robert Moss, who is the founder and original Artistic Director of Playwrights Horizons, in New York City.
POPULAR
Join First Look Buffalo Theatre Company, for a New Play Reading Festival VOL 1, written by members of our Playwright Wing. VOL 2 to follow January 19-21, 2024!
The Playwright wing features local and national playwrights! Festival features special guest Mr. Robert Moss, who is the founder and original Artistic Director of Playwrights Horizons, in New York City.
Following each performance, a response will be given by Mr. Moss, Directors and Artistic Directors from the local Buffalo theatre community, and the audience.
New play readings are the foundation of the company's mission statement, to exclusively develop and produce new plays right here, in Buffalo.
This year's new play readings are next year's season.
By Jeff Goode
Directed by Reumann
Friday, December 8th at 8pm
DICK PISTON, Hotel Detective and True Crime influencer, takes his cyber-sleuthing to the next level, when he Skypes into a xenophobic Zoom conference, where Murder is on the agenda ...and the Killer works-from-home!
By Adam Hahn
Directed by Mike Doben
Saturday, December 9th at 3pm
A divorced evangelical and a polyamorous widower walk into a hotel room. They both want a weekend fling, but they need to figure out how to face Monday.
By Bella Poynton
Directed by Kate Powers
Saturday, December 9th at 8pm
At Boynton's department store, Robotic Companions Ruby and Charlie wait patiently, imagining the day when they might be purchased by a human family. Then, a brand-new, more advanced 6th generation RC, Violet, arrives at the store. When Charlie is finally purchased and taken away, Violet desperately tries to sway Ruby towards escape, rebellion, and the dream of freedom.
By Wendy-Marie Martin
Directed by Jason Francey
Sunday, December 10th at 1pm
One day, while walking her dog, Daisy, fifteen-year-old Hattie was struck by a direct hit from 100 million of volts lightning-tastic electricity and SuperHattie was born. SuperHattie instantly became fluent in a language of flashes and sparks and zzzzts and screams and learned to use them to her advantage. Five years later, SuperHattie has honed her ability to read minds and withstand unbelievable amounts of pain, but she still hasn't learned to fly. Will she finally find the courage to let go of her fears and soar?
Videos
|The Cher Show (Non-Equity)
Clemens Center for the Performing Arts (2/07-2/08)
|Moulin Rouge!
Auditorium Theatre (11/07-11/19)
|Hairspray (Non-Equity)
Warner Theatre (1/10-1/11)
|Funny Girl
Shea's Performing Arts Center (2/13-2/18)
|When Worlds Collide
American Repertory Theater of WNY (12/07-12/23)
|Annie (Non-Equity)
Warner Theatre (2/14-2/15)
|“Master Harold”…and the Boys
Irish Classical Theatre Company (11/16-12/03)
|Annie (Non-Equity)
Auditorium Theatre (12/12-12/17)
|Ain't Too Proud
Auditorium Theatre (1/30-2/04)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You