Buffalo Theatre Company Presents NEW PLAY READING FESTIVAL Vol. 1, December 8- 10

Festival features special guest Mr. Robert Moss, who is the founder and original Artistic Director of Playwrights Horizons, in New York City. 

By: Nov. 14, 2023

Buffalo Theatre Company Presents NEW PLAY READING FESTIVAL Vol. 1, December 8- 10

Buffalo Theatre Company Presents NEW PLAY READING FESTIVAL Vol. 1, December 8- 10

Join First Look Buffalo Theatre Company, for a New Play Reading Festival VOL 1, written by members of our Playwright Wing. VOL 2 to follow January 19-21, 2024!

The Playwright wing features local and national playwrights! Festival features special guest Mr. Robert Moss, who is the founder and original Artistic Director of Playwrights Horizons, in New York City. 

Following each performance, a response will be given by Mr. Moss, Directors and Artistic Directors from the local Buffalo theatre community, and the audience.

New play readings are the foundation of the company's mission statement, to exclusively develop and produce new plays right here, in Buffalo.  

This year's new play readings are next year's season.

 

 

MURDER SHE SKYPED

By Jeff Goode

Directed by Reumann

 

Friday, December 8th at 8pm

DICK PISTON, Hotel Detective and True Crime influencer, takes his cyber-sleuthing to the next level, when he Skypes into a xenophobic Zoom conference, where Murder is on the agenda ...and the Killer works-from-home!

Deconstruction

By Adam Hahn

Directed by Mike Doben

Saturday, December 9th at 3pm

A divorced evangelical and a polyamorous widower walk into a hotel room. They both want a weekend fling, but they need to figure out how to face Monday.

The Appliance Department

By Bella Poynton

Directed by Kate Powers

Saturday, December 9th at 8pm

At Boynton's department store, Robotic Companions Ruby and Charlie wait patiently, imagining the day when they might be purchased by a human family. Then, a brand-new, more advanced 6th generation RC, Violet, arrives at the store. When Charlie is finally purchased and taken away, Violet desperately tries to sway Ruby towards escape, rebellion, and the dream of freedom.

The Day I learned to Fly

By Wendy-Marie Martin

Directed by Jason Francey

Sunday, December 10th at 1pm

One day, while walking her dog, Daisy, fifteen-year-old Hattie was struck by a direct hit from 100 million of volts lightning-tastic electricity and SuperHattie was born.  SuperHattie instantly became fluent in a language of flashes and sparks and zzzzts and screams and learned to use them to her advantage. Five years later, SuperHattie has honed her ability to read minds and withstand unbelievable amounts of pain, but she still hasn't learned to fly. Will she finally find the courage to let go of her fears and soar?

