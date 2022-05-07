Felicia Finley Stars in Meadow Brook Theatre's A CLOSER WALK WITH PATSY CLINE

A Closer Walk with Patsy Cline transports audiences through the music legend's life, from her hometown of Winchester, Virginia to the Grand Ole Opry and Carnegie Hall. Little Big Man, a disc jockey from Virginia uses her greatest hits, including "Walkin' After Midnight," "Crazy" and "I Fall To Pieces," to tell her story. A Closer Walk with Patsy Cline, by Dean Regan, runs at Meadow Brook Theatre on the campus of Oakland University in Rochester from May 25 through June 19, 2022.



"We've had patrons asking for a show like this for years," said Travis Walter, MBT artistic director. "We know that this is the perfect musical to end our season. Our audiences will love the familiar songs and fantastic cast."



Felicia Finley, who has originated several roles on Broadway, has tailored her magnificent voice to match and portray Patsy Cline's distinctive delivery. Chip DuFord plays the disc jockey, Little Big Man, and the Jordanaires are played by Geoffrey Besser, Tyler Bolda, Sam VanKampen and Mikey Vultaggio.



A Closer Walk With Patsy Cline is directed by Travis W. Walter, with musical direction by Zachary Ryan. Brittanie Nichole Sicker is the stage manager, assisted by Stacy White, with scenic design by Christa Tausney, costume design by Liz Goodall, lighting design by Neil Koivu, and sound design by Mike Duncan.

Zachary Ryan also conducts the band and plays keyboard. The rest of the band is comprised of Brian Buckmaster (drums), Sig Hepler (guitar), Greg Platter (bass), Allison Rhoades (fiddle) and Andrew Toering (pedal steel guitar).



Tickets range from $36 to $46 and are available by calling the Meadow Brook Theatre box office at 248-377-3300 or going online at www.ticketmaster.com . Student discounts are available at the box office. Groups of eight or more should call 248-370-3316 for group pricing.



A special note: As Covid-19 is a constantly changing situation, MBT will be monitoring and adhering to the guidance given by the CDC, the State of Michigan, the Actor's Equity Association, and Oakland University. Check the Meadow Brook Theatre website at www.mbtheatre.com for the latest information on efforts to keep everyone safe.



Meadow Brook Theatre is a professional theatre located on the campus of Oakland University in Rochester, Michigan. For additional information, please visit www.mbtheatre.com or call 248-377-3300. Meadow Brook Theatre is a nonprofit, cultural institution serving southeast Michigan for 55 years.

Photo Credits: Sean Carter Photography