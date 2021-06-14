FROZEN, TOOTSIE & TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD to Tech and Rehearse Upcoming Broadway Tours at Shea's Buffalo Theatre

Shea's Performing Arts Center President Michael G. Murphy and Broadway Presenting Partner Albert Nocciolino, along with Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes, Senator Tim Kennedy, and Mayor Byron Brown announced today that three national tours will launch from Shea's Buffalo Theatre part of the M&T Bank Broadway Series: Frozen, Tootsie, and Harper Lee's To Kill A Mockingbird - resulting in more than a $25 million dollar economic impact on the Western New York community.

Each show will arrive three to six weeks prior to the performance dates to conduct technical rehearsals and other pre-tour activities at Shea's Buffalo Theatre. The City of Buffalo will have an enormous economic benefit from travel, hotels, restaurants, parking, and other businesses patronized by both theatregoers and production staff resulting in hundreds of jobs.

"Shea's is thrilled to play host for these three remarkable shows. Finally, live theatre is back, and it couldn't come soon enough," said Michael G. Murphy, President of Shea's Performing Arts Center. "Not only will these productions be spending money in our community, but they will also hire local workers and create hundreds of jobs. It has been a long road to get back, but the future is bright in Buffalo's Theatre District. Arts and culture are vital for a thriving economy - which in turn builds better-connected communities while elevating the quality of life in our region."

Shea's Buffalo Theatre has previously hosted four national Broadway tour launches as a result of the 25 percent Empire State Music and Theatrical Production Tax Credit which provides incentives for qualified production companies to conduct technical rehearsals and other pre-tour activities and perform shows in qualified regional theatres throughout Upstate New York. The program encourages the use of Upstate entertainment venues, making them competitive with other venues located in Northeastern states that offer similar tax incentives to musical and theatrical productions produced on Broadway.

"Buffalo has quickly become a home-away-from-home for national tours across the country and we are thrilled to have not one but three shows launching from Shea's Buffalo Theatre this season," stated Albert Nocciolino, Shea's Broadway Partner-Producer. "The effect of this investment will be seen across our region. From hotel stays to our local restaurants, the result of these tours will have an economic impact of $25 million for Buffalo."

"Relaunching the Frozen North American tour in Buffalo, where our multi-talented cast, crew and musicians will reunite for the first time in over a year, will be an incredibly joyous and meaningful experience," said Jack Eldon, Vice President of Touring & Regional Engagements, Disney Theatrical Productions. "We're grateful to our dedicated partners at Shea's Buffalo Theatre for their support and tireless commitment to bringing the arts back to their community and can't wait to share our extraordinary production with the always-welcoming audiences in Buffalo."

"Mounting a National Tour at Shea's Buffalo Theatre is always a privilege," stated Orin Wolf, Producer of To Kill A Mockingbird. "The team on the ground is first rate and they always embrace being a part of rehearsing a new tour. Aaron Sorkin's adaptation of Mockingbird has already become a massive Broadway success story. Having Richard Thomas become 'Atticus Finch' for the first national tour takes this production to a whole new level. We are thrilled that we'll get to bask in the support and enthusiasm of the Buffalo audiences before we set out across the country."

"Shea's Performing Arts Center's illustrious facility, dedicated staff and inviting downtown make the city of Buffalo an attractive stop on any national tour. We owe thanks to our partners at Shea's for their tireless efforts in advocating for The Empire State Music and Theatrical Production Tax Credit, which allows us to extend our time in Buffalo while conducting technical rehearsals and launching the national tour of Tootsie, a laugh-out-loud love letter to the theatre," said Angela Rowles, President and Executive Producer of TROIKA Entertainment.

New York State Senator Tim Kennedy and Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes have been enthusiastic supporters of the Empire State Music and Theatrical Production Tax Credit and its impact on the region's cultural, economic development since the inception of the program.

"When tours launch in Upstate New York, these productions fuel our local economies, enhance our tourist destinations, and put our cultural institutions on the map," said Senator Tim Kennedy. "Through this program, we are incentivizing the process to host musical and theatre productions at theatres like Shea's and we have seen the results pay off for Western New York."

"We are thrilled that these three big-time Broadway productions chose Buffalo, NY and our very own Shea's Buffalo Theatre to launch their national tours," said Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes. "These incentives make Upstate New York competitive with other venues in the Northeast that offer tax credits to touring productions. There will be a huge economic impact for our community because of our efforts and I am confident that Buffalo will continue to attract even more National Touring Broadway Shows."

"When Shea's announced it would open for live theatre in September and released its line-up, the reaction was tremendous. Theatre lovers in Buffalo and Western New York quickly snapped up tickets, while those who work in the theatre industry, as well as the downtown Buffalo businesses that rely on shows to drive customers, began to see a light at the end of the pandemic tunnel," Mayor Byron W. Brown said. "Now we've learned three of those productions will be using Buffalo as their tech and rehearsal base. This is a wonderful development that will further increase Shea's positive impact on the local economy."

Shea's Buffalo Theatre will kick off the M&T Bank Broadway Series with the debut of Frozen this September. Shea's will follow the safety protocols from the CDC, New York State, and Erie County that are in place at the time of reopening and will inform patrons of those requirements prior to the performances. The value of your ticket is safe and patrons can review policies at Shea's website.

Shea's Performing Arts Center will be transitioning to mobile ticketing for all events at Shea's Buffalo Theatre, Shea's 710 Theatre, and Shea's Smith Theatre. This shift will enhance patron experience by providing a contactless and more eco-friendly way to enter the theatre safely and efficiently while also reducing the risk of lost, stolen, or counterfeit tickets.

Any patrons with questions are encouraged to contact Shea's Box Office at patronservices@sheas.org or call the box office at (716) 847-0850, Monday to Friday between 10:00 AM and 5:00 PM.

About The Productions

Disney's Frozen: September 10 - 24, 2021

From the producer of The Lion King and Aladdin, Frozen, the Tony®-nominated Best Musical, is now on tour across North America. Frozen features the songs you love from the original Oscar®-winning film, plus an expanded score with a dozen new numbers. An unforgettable theatrical experience filled with sensational special effects, stunning sets and costumes, and powerhouse performances, Frozen is everything you want in a musical: It's moving. It's spectacular. And above all, it's pure Broadway joy.

Tootsie: October 10 - 16, 2021

This laugh-out-loud love letter to the theatre tells the story of Michael Dorsey, a talented but difficult actor who struggles to find work until one show-stopping act of desperation lands him the role of a lifetime. The musical features a hilarious Tony®-winning book by Robert Horn and an outrageously clever score by 2018 Tony-winner David Yazbek (The Band's Visit, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels).

Harper Lee's To Kill A Mockingbird: March 27 - April 2, 2022

All rise for Academy Award-winner Aaron Sorkin's adaptation of Harper Lee's Pulitzer Prize-winning masterwork, starring Emmy Award Winner Richard Thomas as 'Atticus Finch.' The show features direction by Tony Award-winner Bartlett Sher.