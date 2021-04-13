FROZEN, HAMILTON and More Announced for 2021/2022 M&T Bank Broadway Series at Shea's Buffalo Theatre

Shea's Performing Arts Center President Michael G. Murphy and Broadway Partner-Producer Albert Nocciolino, along with their peer upstate theatres, Proctors Collaborative in Schenectady, RBTL Auditorium Theatre in Rochester, Famous Artists at The Landmark Theatre in Syracuse, The Broadway Theatre League at the Forum in Binghamton, and the Clemens Center in Elmira has announced the new Broadway season dates today.

During the pandemic shutdown, these theatres, along with The Stanley Theatre in Utica, The State Theatre in Ithaca, the Bardovon in Poughkeepsie, Ulster Performing Arts Center in Kingston, The Palace in Albany, and The Smith in Geneva, have collaborated continually to learn and to effectively meet the challenges brought on by the shutdown. Moving forward, the group will continue its association and work by sharing information, efforts, and expertise, in order to establish best practices for reopening all their venues.

"The past year has been challenging, but a new season is upon us. Live theatre will return to Buffalo this fall," said Murphy. "We are so grateful to this community and our loyal subscribers for standing by us during this extraordinary time. We cannot wait to Raise the Curtain for Buffalo's Theatre District and see our city bustling again."

Upon reopening, Shea's Buffalo Theatre will inform patrons of all their health requirements and social etiquette procedures, as safety is their top priority. Shea's will follow CDC and NYS guidelines when planning for a safe return to the theatre this fall, and details will be shared when available.

"Thank you to our loyal season subscribers and patrons for your patience, commitment, and support during this time. We would not be where we are today without all of you," added Nocciolino. "We stand by our commitment to bring you the best of Broadway and each of the great shows we promised. Buffalo is a favorite stop for touring Broadway productions. The shows cannot wait to get back on the road and entertain audiences across the country."

For patron convenience and safety, season tickets will be accessible on your mobile device. Patrons will log into their My Shea's Account to access or download tickets onto their mobile device when their season ticket package is paid in full. Please go to www.sheas.org for instructions on how to access your My Shea's account. Mobile ticketing will enhance the patron experience at Shea's Buffalo Theatre by providing a truly contactless and eco-conscious way to enter our theatre safely and efficiently while also reducing the risk of lost, stolen, or counterfeit tickets.

THE NEW M&T BANK BROADWAY SERIES: This series includes all of the productions we announced in March 2020.

DISNEY'S FROZEN: September 10 - 24, 2021

TOOTSIE: October 10 - 16, 2021

PRETTY WOMAN- THE MUSICAL: November 30 - December 5, 2021

HAMILTON: December 14, 2021 - January 2, 2022 Special Subscriber Option: Subscribers have the option to include Hamilton in their Subscription Package. Subscribers will have first access to purchase single tickets to Hamilton before the public on-sale.

OKLAHOMA!: February 15 - 20, 2022

MY FAIR LADY: March 1 - 6, 2022

Harper Lee'S TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD: March 27 - April 2, 2022

AIN'T TOO PROUD-THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS: May 10 - 15, 2022

SPECIAL ENGAGEMENT:

RIVERDANCE: April 8 - 10, 2022 Can be added to the package for an additional cost.

THE RE-SCHEDULED M&T BANK BROADWAY SERIES:

This series includes the three productions that did not take stage due to the interruption to our 2019-2020 Broadway series.

THE BAND'S VISIT: November 2 - 7, 2021

ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE: November 16 - 21, 2021

ANASTASIA: April 19 - 24, 2022

Shea's Performing Arts Center box office staff is available weekdays from 10:00 AM - 5:00 PM and Saturdays 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM at 716-847-0850 to answer any questions.

For more information on the M&T Bank Broadway Series at Shea's Buffalo Theatre, visit www.sheas.org.