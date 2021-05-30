Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra Welcomes Audiences Back With MAHLER & MOZART Concert

This performance replaces Mahler’s Resurrection, originally scheduled Saturday, June 5, and Sunday, June 6.

May. 30, 2021  
Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra Welcomes Audiences Back With MAHLER & MOZART Concert

Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra is welcoming audiences back to Kleinhans Music Hall this week with a live concert, Mahler & Mozart.

Seating for this performance is available to current 2020-2021 season subscribers. Please contact the Box Office at (716) 885-5000 to reserve your seats.

This performance replaces Mahler's Resurrection, originally scheduled Saturday, June 5, and Sunday, June 6.

An eloquent contemporary memorial to an unimaginable year pairs with tenor Kyle van Schoonhoven's interpretation of Mahler's own song cycle of lost love and despair, while a charming concerto highlighting the clarinet's expressive timbre heightens Mozart's delightful, humorous symphony, composed in just four days.

Performances run June 4-5, 2021. Learn more and purchase tickets at https://bpo.org/event/mahler-mozart-live-1/.

Program

JoAnn Falletta, conductor
William Amsel, clarinet
Patti DiLutis, clarinet
Kyle van Schoonhoven, tenor

AARON JAY KERNIS Elegy - For Those We Lost
KROMMER Concerto for Two Clarinets in E-flat Major
MAHLER/arr. Schönberg Lieder eines fahrenden Gesellen
I. Wenn mein Schatz Hochzeit macht
II. Ging heut Morgen über's Feld
III. Ich hab' ein glühend Messer
IV. Die zwei blauen Augen von meinem Schatz
MOZART Symphony No. 36, "Linz"
I. Adagio - Allegro spiritoso
II. Poco adagio
III. Menuetto
IV. Presto


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
AlIce Ripley
AlIce Ripley
Max Crumm
Max Crumm
Corey Mach
Corey Mach

Related Articles View More Buffalo Stories
Artpark & Company Announces Eleventh Annual Fairy House Festival Photo

Artpark & Company Announces Eleventh Annual Fairy House Festival

ART/WNY Announces Upcoming Season Photo

ART/WNY Announces Upcoming Season

Artpark & Company Announces 2021 Season Photo

Artpark & Company Announces 2021 Season

GROUNDED Art Exhibition Explores Thresholds Of Imbalance And Sensibility Photo

GROUNDED Art Exhibition Explores Thresholds Of Imbalance And Sensibility


More Hot Stories For You

  • The Human Arts Collective Welcomes Audiences To A Virtual Experiment Like No Other
  • Rising Sun Performance Company Presents CITY OF DARK
  • Moxie Arts NY Presents Three Virtual World-Premieres In THE MOXIE COMMISSION 2
  • SLEEPING BEAUTY - DREAM ON Will Premiere on YouTube From Chickenshed Today