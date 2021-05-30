Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra Welcomes Audiences Back With MAHLER & MOZART Concert
This performance replaces Mahler’s Resurrection, originally scheduled Saturday, June 5, and Sunday, June 6.
Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra is welcoming audiences back to Kleinhans Music Hall this week with a live concert, Mahler & Mozart.
Seating for this performance is available to current 2020-2021 season subscribers. Please contact the Box Office at (716) 885-5000 to reserve your seats.
An eloquent contemporary memorial to an unimaginable year pairs with tenor Kyle van Schoonhoven's interpretation of Mahler's own song cycle of lost love and despair, while a charming concerto highlighting the clarinet's expressive timbre heightens Mozart's delightful, humorous symphony, composed in just four days.
Performances run June 4-5, 2021. Learn more and purchase tickets at https://bpo.org/event/mahler-mozart-live-1/.
Program
JoAnn Falletta, conductor
William Amsel, clarinet
Patti DiLutis, clarinet
Kyle van Schoonhoven, tenor
AARON JAY KERNIS Elegy - For Those We Lost
KROMMER Concerto for Two Clarinets in E-flat Major
MAHLER/arr. Schönberg Lieder eines fahrenden Gesellen
I. Wenn mein Schatz Hochzeit macht
II. Ging heut Morgen über's Feld
III. Ich hab' ein glühend Messer
IV. Die zwei blauen Augen von meinem Schatz
MOZART Symphony No. 36, "Linz"
I. Adagio - Allegro spiritoso
II. Poco adagio
III. Menuetto
IV. Presto