Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra Welcomes Audiences Back With MAHLER & MOZART Concert

Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra is welcoming audiences back to Kleinhans Music Hall this week with a live concert, Mahler & Mozart.

Seating for this performance is available to current 2020-2021 season subscribers. Please contact the Box Office at (716) 885-5000 to reserve your seats.

This performance replaces Mahler's Resurrection, originally scheduled Saturday, June 5, and Sunday, June 6.

An eloquent contemporary memorial to an unimaginable year pairs with tenor Kyle van Schoonhoven's interpretation of Mahler's own song cycle of lost love and despair, while a charming concerto highlighting the clarinet's expressive timbre heightens Mozart's delightful, humorous symphony, composed in just four days.

Performances run June 4-5, 2021. Learn more and purchase tickets at https://bpo.org/event/mahler-mozart-live-1/.

Program

JoAnn Falletta, conductor

William Amsel, clarinet

Patti DiLutis, clarinet

Kyle van Schoonhoven, tenor

AARON JAY KERNIS Elegy - For Those We Lost

KROMMER Concerto for Two Clarinets in E-flat Major

MAHLER/arr. Schönberg Lieder eines fahrenden Gesellen

I. Wenn mein Schatz Hochzeit macht

II. Ging heut Morgen über's Feld

III. Ich hab' ein glühend Messer

IV. Die zwei blauen Augen von meinem Schatz

MOZART Symphony No. 36, "Linz"

I. Adagio - Allegro spiritoso

II. Poco adagio

III. Menuetto

IV. Presto