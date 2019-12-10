Bill Maher Returns to Rochester Broadway Theatre League's Auditorium Theatre

Metropolitan Entertainment and the Rochester Broadway Theatre League (RBTL) welcomes the return of comedian Bill Maher to Western New York. He performs at RBTL's Auditorium Theatre in Rochester on Sunday, May 31, 2020 at 7:30pm.

Tickets, priced at $39, $59, $79, $129 (plus applicable fees), go on sale to the public Friday, December 13 at 10am, and will be available online at Ticketmaster.com, by calling 1-800-982-2787 and in person at the Auditorium Box Office - 885 East Main Street, Rochester.

For more than twenty years, Bill Maher has set the boundaries of where funny, political talk can go on American television. First on "Politically Incorrect" (Comedy Central, ABC, 1993-2002), and for the last fifteen years on HBO's "Real Time," Maher's combination of unflinching honesty and big laughs have garnered him 41 Emmy nominations. His documentary, Religulous an unprecedented swipe at organized religion, has gone on to become the 8th Highest Grossing Documentary ever.

In addition to his television program - which has featured such visitors as President Barack Obama, Vice President Joseph Biden, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Kerry Washington, Michael Steele, Howard Dean, Michael Moore, Eva Longoria, Drew Barrymore, Rev. Jesse Jackson, Gen. Wesley Clark, Susan Sarandon, Kevin Costner, Gary Hart and Pat Buchanan - Maher has written five bestselling books.



He started his career as a stand-up comedian in 1979, and still performs in sold out theaters all across the country. Four of his ten stand-up specials for HBO - 2014's "Bill Maher: Live from DC," 2007's "The Decider," 2005's "I'm Swiss," as well as the hilarious, "Bill Maher ... But I'm Not Wrong," - have been nominated for Emmy awards.

Don't miss one of the most politically astute comedians in America today up close when Bill Maher takes the stage at RBTL's Auditorium Theatre on Sunday, May 31, 2020.

www.billmaher.com





