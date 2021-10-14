BWW Review: TOOTSIE at Shea's Buffalo

TOOTSIE has taken the town as the first National tour of the Broadway musical opened in Buffalo this week. A full house of Covid vaccinated theatre goers packed into Shea's Buffalo theatre. Based on the 1982 movie, this non-Equity tour has been rehearsing in Buffalo prior to launching it's visits across the country next week.

There has been a newfound interest in turning blockbuster 1980's movies into Broadway musicals, often with mixed results. Starting with 9 to 5, PRETTY WOMAN and most recently, MRS. DOUBTFIRE, theatre producers are hoping to bank on a known commodity to sell tickets. The musical TOOTSIE garnered TONY AWARDS for best actor and book, but failed to find an audience, causing the show to close in under a year on Broadway. What a loss! This show is a riotous evening of fun that does the original Dustin Hoffman movie proud.

The story centers on a out of work actor Michael Dorsey, who is known to everyone as difficult, no IMPOSSIBLE, to work with. When no one will hire him, he devises a plan to audition for a new musical, but in the role of the nurse to Juliet (yes, it's a horrible musical version of Romeo and Juliet, after the poison!) With wigs, lip stick, dress, and glasses, Michael is now Dorothy Michaels. He wins the heart of the show's producer, is cast, and the drama/comedy/hijinks that ensue makes up the plot.

The timing of this retelling of the story seems apt. In the present "me-too" era, the idea of a man masquerading as a woman produces mixed emotions, which are brought out in this new script. Our Dorothy roots for women's rights, equal pay, and protection from sexual predators (the stage director, in this case) . But the concept of a man believing he can fill the shoes of a real woman has it's own set of consequences.

Drew Becker is our Michael Dorsey/Dorothy Michaels. Becker is a down to earth, affable guy who sings well enough and has a good handle on the comedy aspects to the role. But what he lacks is the star power required to make Michaels' transition to Dorothy believable and loveable. Once he slips on the dress and high heels, the audience needs to be mesmerized by her oddity and route for her success. Mr Becker, while endearing, lacks the charisma to make us believe that Dorothy is a force to be reckoned with- strong, empowered and a superstar among performers.

The music and lyrics by Tony Yazbek is surely one of his finest works to date. Buffalo will get another one of his show's next month with the TONY Award winning musical THE BAND'S VISIT. Yazbek has crafted a score that always is interesting in it's varied approach of musical styles, from boss nova, jazz and good old fashioned Broadway production numbers. "Who Are You" is a haunting love duet, "Unstoppable" allows Dorothy to proclaim her determination to succeed and " I Like What She's Doing" is a charming number for the whole cast to cement Dorothy's acceptance as a powerful, creative woman.

The Book by Robert Horn is simply hysterical, full of genius one liners and brilliant situations that make this musical one of the funniest evenings in the theatre in recent years.

Payton Reilly brilliantly plays Sandy Lester, an out of work actress who pines for Michael, but is filled with self doubt and over the top neuroses. She nearly steals the show early on with "What's Gonna Happen." This comic tongue twisting song is something Yazbek does best, and Lester's hyperactive portrayal, along with her physical antics, made her a true standout.

Michael's room mate Jeff is played by the very fun Jared David Michael Grant. Grant works wonders as the wise cracking side kick, often dead pan in his deliveries and always entertaining.

The lovely voiced Ashley Alexandra plays Julie Nichols, the Juliet character in the musical. Her simple telling of her life's story was captivating in "There Was John." Some some unfortunate costuming choices aside , her interactions with Dorothy are heartfelt and help elucidate why Dorothy is beloved by everyone in the cast. But when Dorothy makes advances on Julie, forgetting she is in women's clothing, the trouble begins.

Lukas James Miller is the sexy, dumb as a box of rocks, leading man Max Van Horn. Mr. Miller has all of the physical aspects necessary to play this dim witted god with utter charm . His singing voice is strong, his posturing is ridiculously funny, and he seizes the role with abandon.

The young ensemble does a fine job, often as a Greek chorus, dancing Denis Jones' fun choreography expertly. William Ivey Long's costumes are mostly lovely, especially in his 1950's designs for the musical within the musical "JULIET'S NURSE."

Director Dave Solomon paces the evening briskly, as it should be. The comic moments are allowed to play out with a good note towards timing along with a dash of farce. The effective set are designed by Christine Peters, with moving parts flying and gliding effortlessly into place

TOOTSIE easily fits into the genre of musical comedy, where the comedy, music, dance and design all add up to a satisfying escapade. TOOTSIE and her fabled red sequin dress still looks great and is ready to take charge in the 21st century.

TOOTSIE, under the management of Troika Entertainment, plays through October 16, 2021 at Shea's Buffalo Theatre. Contact sheas.org for more information.