ART/WNY to Present WHEN WORLDS COLLIDE

Performance times and dates are December 7th through December 23rd, Thursdays and Fridays at 7:30 pm, Saturdays at 5:00 pm.

By: Oct. 29, 2023

American Repertory Theater of WNY will present “When Worlds Collide”, an adaptation of Charles Dickens' classic Holiday tale, “A Christmas Carol”. This new reimagining of the old tale features 716 playwrights and poets as they weave their words into the Victorian language penned by Dickens. A thoughtful, provocative yet highly engaging and entertaining evening of theater, “When Worlds Collide” will renew the Holiday spirit, from misery curmudgeon to youthful hearts, for all who take in the production. Performance times and dates are December 7th through December 23rd, Thursdays and Fridays at 7:30 pm, Saturdays at 5:00 pm. Compass Performing Arts Center, 545 Elmwood Avenue, Buffalo NY. Ticket information please visit the link below or call 716-697-0837. 

“The artistic vision of the piece was to bridge modern voices with the Victorian language found in Dickens' masterpiece”. Production director, Matthew LaChiusa, on the concept of “When Worlds Collide”. The invitation was sent to several local poets and playwrights to echo sentiments and reactions to the emotions of the story, then to tell it through their own contemporary words. What I got was great writing, and to the point of, colliding the two worlds on paper & stage”.

“When Worlds Collide” features local poets Justin Karcher, Benjamin Brindise, JB Stone, Heather Ackerman, Umar Azam, Tyler Collis, with local playwrights, j. Snodgrass, Ellen Scherer Falank, Halena Torres, Matthew LaChiusa, and Teen Reality Theater member, Noah Doktor

Featured actors include Robert Insana as ‘Ebenezer Scrooge', Danette Pawlowski, PK Fortson, Jessica Rasp, Juli Grygier, Catherine Burkhart, Ian Michalski, Alfonso Tyson, Cameron Kogut, Chris Jackson, Danielle Burning, and Scott Gattie.  

Nearly two centuries old, the timeless story has been told of an elderly miser who is visited by the ghost of his former business partner Jacob Marley and three spirits. After their visits, Scrooge is transformed into a kinder, gentler man. There have been numerous adaptations, from a Disney cartoon to musical versions, of Dickens' novella throughout the years. “And yet, the story never tires”, Director Matthew LaChiusa on the various adaptations. “Why? Because there is an identifiable human narrative we can connect to, time after time, that makes this story so endearing.” The fresh retelling by American Repertory Theater of WNY focuses on the narrative of Marley and how this character is central to the story. “Marley becomes almost heroic in some sorts compared to Scrooge's anti-heroic reckoning.” LaChiusa said. “The 716 writers masterfully connected this narrative of Dickens' sympathy for Scrooge's business partner as well as the brilliance of Dickens' writing throughout the Staves.”

The world's colliding concept vision combines the sentiments of 1800's Victorian London and the modern world. “Dickens wrote this piece as a zeitgeist for Victorian England's celebration of Christmas, yet doctored it with relevant social issues of his time.” LaChiusa concluded. “Our writers successfully echoed this with their own words which will prove to be an amazing night of theater, and a poignant revision of this Holiday classic.”

American Repertory Theater of WNY will present “When Worlds Collide” December 7th through December 23rd, every Thursday and Friday at 7:30 pm and 5:00 pm on Saturdays. Ticket prices are $30 to $10 with a special pay-what-you-can Thursday evening special. For more information visit the link below or call 716-697-0837.




