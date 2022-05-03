Shea's Performing Arts Center and Lipke Foundation Announce 2022 Kenny Awards Ceremony
The event is on Saturday, May 21 at 6:30 PM.
Shea's Performing Arts Center and the Lipke Foundation have announced the 2022 Kenny Awards ceremony on Saturday, May 21 at 6:30 PM at Shea's Buffalo Theatre. This event will mark the 29th celebration of high school musical theatre programs in Western New York.
According to Thembi Duncan, Shea's Director of Arts Engagement and Education, "We are thrilled that after two years away from the stage, the Kenny Awards will be held in person. We can't wait to celebrate not only the students, but the dedication and commitment of parents, volunteers, and local businesses to making these productions happen."
The 16 schools participating in the 2022 Kenny Awards program:
Amherst Central High School
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber
Of Fleet Street
Barker High School
Little Women: The Musical
East Aurora High School
Shrek: The Musical
Eden High School
Guys And Dolls
Elba Central School
Annie
Iroquois High School
The Wedding Singer
John F. Kennedy High School
Mary Poppins
Lancaster High School
Catch Me If You Can
Lewiston-porter High School
Little Shop Of Horrors
Maple Grove High School
Into The Woods
Nardin Academy
Disney's Freaky Friday The Musical
Pine Valley Junior/senior High School
Little Shop Of Horrors
Mary's High School
Little Shop Of Horrors
Starpoint High School
Newsies: The Broadway Musical
Tonawanda High School
Matilda The Musical
Williamsville East High School
Seussical: The Musical
Five finalist schools will perform at the ceremony, and awards will be presented in 17 categories, including the "Kenny" for Outstanding Musical Production. The school that receives the Kenny will also be awarded a $10,000 cash grant from the Lipke Foundation to support their musical theatre program.
Tickets for the ceremony are $10 and are available on Sheas.org and at the Shea's Box Office, 650 Main St., Buffalo. To learn more, visit our website and follow Shea's Arts Engagement and Education Department on Facebook.