Shea's Performing Arts Center and Lipke Foundation Announce 2022 Kenny Awards Ceremony

Shea's Performing Arts Center and the Lipke Foundation have announced the 2022 Kenny Awards ceremony on Saturday, May 21 at 6:30 PM at Shea's Buffalo Theatre. This event will mark the 29th celebration of high school musical theatre programs in Western New York.

According to Thembi Duncan, Shea's Director of Arts Engagement and Education, "We are thrilled that after two years away from the stage, the Kenny Awards will be held in person. We can't wait to celebrate not only the students, but the dedication and commitment of parents, volunteers, and local businesses to making these productions happen."

The 16 schools participating in the 2022 Kenny Awards program:

Amherst Central High School

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber

Of Fleet Street

Barker High School

Little Women: The Musical

East Aurora High School

Shrek: The Musical

Eden High School

Guys And Dolls

Elba Central School

Annie

Iroquois High School

The Wedding Singer

John F. Kennedy High School

Mary Poppins

Lancaster High School

Catch Me If You Can

Lewiston-porter High School

Little Shop Of Horrors

Maple Grove High School

Into The Woods

Nardin Academy

Disney's Freaky Friday The Musical

Pine Valley Junior/senior High School

Little Shop Of Horrors

Mary's High School

Little Shop Of Horrors

Starpoint High School

Newsies: The Broadway Musical

Tonawanda High School

Matilda The Musical

Williamsville East High School

Seussical: The Musical

Five finalist schools will perform at the ceremony, and awards will be presented in 17 categories, including the "Kenny" for Outstanding Musical Production. The school that receives the Kenny will also be awarded a $10,000 cash grant from the Lipke Foundation to support their musical theatre program.

Tickets for the ceremony are $10 and are available on Sheas.org and at the Shea's Box Office, 650 Main St., Buffalo.