Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Second Generation Theatre Presents THE SECRET GARDEN:Spring Version

Performances run October 14-30.

Register for Buffalo News

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 26, 2022  
Second Generation Theatre Presents THE SECRET GARDEN:Spring Version

Second Generation Theatre presents a 90-minute retelling of THE SECRET GARDEN at the Shea's Smith Theatre this October.

THE SECRET GARDEN was originally slated to be performed in June of 2020. More than two years later, not only have the cast and director changed, but the version of the show has changed as well. This version runs under two hours, keeping the heart and spirit of the original story in a format that better suits young audiences.

"This is a heartfelt musical story of love, loss, and regeneration. Michael Oliver-Walline's ability as a director to create a magical and enchanting world is a perfect match for this classic tale. SGT is poised to continue our legacy of quality, immersive experiences featuring actor debuts from an exciting 'third generation' with SGT Academy alum Ella Hinkin and Clark Garvey," says Executive Director Kristin Bentley.

Both Hinklin and Garvey have been students of SGT's theatre education program since 2017, but this is their first show with the company. Hinklin's mother, four-time Artie Award winning actor Jenn Stafford, is also featured in THE SECRET GARDEN. This is the first time the duo has appeared on stage together. "Doing a show with my mom is so much fun. Since I was really little I've heard her practicing and sinsing- It's exciting to be a part of that," says Hinklin.

Stafford had this to say. "It has been such an amazing experience getting to spend this time with Ella. I oscillate between these warm teaching/sharing moments where we get to talk about life and tinkering with art and timing, then this giving her space to be and grow and find footing times, interspersed with tsunami level waves of ugly-cry-blubbering-proud-mama feels watching what she is capable of."

THE SECRET GARDEN:Spring Version is directed & choreographed by Michael Oliver-Walline with Music Direction by Allan Paglia and features Ella Hinklin (Mary), Clark Garvey (Colin), Louis Colaiacovo (Archibald), Kelly Copps (Lily), John Panepinto (Neville), Amy Jakiel (Martha), Joe Russi (Dickon), Anne DeFazio (Mrs. Medlock), John Kreuzer (Ben), and an ensemble featuring Leah Berst, Bob Mazierski, Jenn Stafford, Collin McKee, Anthony Lazzaro, Maria Pedro, Jenny Marie McCabe, and Charles McGregor.


Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


Lena Hall, Robi Hager & Nicholas Rodriguez to Lead EVITA at Starring BuffaloLena Hall, Robi Hager & Nicholas Rodriguez to Lead EVITA at Starring Buffalo
September 19, 2022

Casting has been announced and tickets are now on sale for Starring Buffalo's EVITA, November 4-5 at Shea's 710 Theater. Tony Award-Winner Lena Hall (Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Kinky Boots) will play Eva, joining Robi Hager (Spring Awakening, Little Duende) as Che, and more.
University of Rochester to Present FELLOWSHIP Beginning This MonthUniversity of Rochester to Present FELLOWSHIP Beginning This Month
September 17, 2022

The University of Rochester’s International Theatre Program presents the world premiere of Fellowship—a newly commissioned work from playwright Sam Chanse. The production runs from September 29 through October 8 at the University’s Sloan Performing Arts Center.
Theatre of Youth Company Announces New Officers to Board of DirectorsTheatre of Youth Company Announces New Officers to Board of Directors
September 15, 2022

Theatre of Youth Company, Inc. has announced new officers Paul Tyno, Stephanie Peete, Daria Shanchuk and Stacey Moar to the board.   
Road Less Traveled Productions Announces Expansion Of Lobby BarRoad Less Traveled Productions Announces Expansion Of Lobby Bar
September 14, 2022

Road Less Traveled Productions has announced the expansion of its lobby bar.  Coming this February, the Road Less Traveled Theater will welcome patrons into its brand-new expanded bar with comfortable seating to relax and enjoy a cocktail or refreshment before the performance. 
All-New CIRQUE MUSICA: HOLIDAY WONDERLAND Nationwide Tour AnnouncedAll-New CIRQUE MUSICA: HOLIDAY WONDERLAND Nationwide Tour Announced
September 12, 2022

TCG Entertainment, producer of one of the top Cirque-style shows in the industry, has announced the all-new Cirque Musica: Holiday Wonderland -- a must-see holiday event to usher in the magic of the season.