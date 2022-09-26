Second Generation Theatre Presents THE SECRET GARDEN:Spring Version

Second Generation Theatre presents a 90-minute retelling of THE SECRET GARDEN at the Shea's Smith Theatre this October.

THE SECRET GARDEN was originally slated to be performed in June of 2020. More than two years later, not only have the cast and director changed, but the version of the show has changed as well. This version runs under two hours, keeping the heart and spirit of the original story in a format that better suits young audiences.

"This is a heartfelt musical story of love, loss, and regeneration. Michael Oliver-Walline's ability as a director to create a magical and enchanting world is a perfect match for this classic tale. SGT is poised to continue our legacy of quality, immersive experiences featuring actor debuts from an exciting 'third generation' with SGT Academy alum Ella Hinkin and Clark Garvey," says Executive Director Kristin Bentley.

Both Hinklin and Garvey have been students of SGT's theatre education program since 2017, but this is their first show with the company. Hinklin's mother, four-time Artie Award winning actor Jenn Stafford, is also featured in THE SECRET GARDEN. This is the first time the duo has appeared on stage together. "Doing a show with my mom is so much fun. Since I was really little I've heard her practicing and sinsing- It's exciting to be a part of that," says Hinklin.

Stafford had this to say. "It has been such an amazing experience getting to spend this time with Ella. I oscillate between these warm teaching/sharing moments where we get to talk about life and tinkering with art and timing, then this giving her space to be and grow and find footing times, interspersed with tsunami level waves of ugly-cry-blubbering-proud-mama feels watching what she is capable of."

THE SECRET GARDEN:Spring Version is directed & choreographed by Michael Oliver-Walline with Music Direction by Allan Paglia and features Ella Hinklin (Mary), Clark Garvey (Colin), Louis Colaiacovo (Archibald), Kelly Copps (Lily), John Panepinto (Neville), Amy Jakiel (Martha), Joe Russi (Dickon), Anne DeFazio (Mrs. Medlock), John Kreuzer (Ben), and an ensemble featuring Leah Berst, Bob Mazierski, Jenn Stafford, Collin McKee, Anthony Lazzaro, Maria Pedro, Jenny Marie McCabe, and Charles McGregor.