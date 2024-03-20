brooklynONE Productions Will Host Ribbon Cutting Ceremony at New Home

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



brooklynONE Productions has announced the celebration of its 18th anniversary with the grand opening of the Tom Kane Theatre and Ribbon Cutting Ceremony on March 23 at 12pm. The event will take place at the company's new home in Industry City, a vibrant hub for creativity and innovation in Brooklyn.

Founded by Tom Kane and Anthony Marino, brooklynONE Productions has been a cornerstone of the Brooklyn arts scene since 2006. This milestone event not only marks the company's continued success and growth but also pays tribute to the vision and dedication of its founders.

Guests attending the celebration can look forward to a day filled with festivities, including a preview performance of the upcoming production of Green Day's American Idiot, showcasing the talent and creativity that brooklynONE Productions is known for. Additionally, the Winter Blues Art Gallery will be back on display, featuring local artists and their inspiring works.

"We are thrilled to celebrate our 18th anniversary and the official opening of the Tom Kane Theatre at Industry City," said Anthony Marino, Co-Founder of brooklynONE Productions. "Industry City provides us with an exciting new space to thrive and continue bringing quality arts and entertainment to the community that we love."

The celebration will also feature light refreshments for attendees to enjoy as they explore the new theatre space and mingle with fellow arts enthusiasts. This event is open to the public and promises to be an unforgettable celebration of creativity, art, and community.