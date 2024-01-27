Ze Follies Dorée Will Present THE SHOW OF SHOW SHOWS: THE SHOW! in February

Performances will be held on Friday nights in February at the Brooklyn Comedy Collective.

Jan. 27, 2024

Ze Follies Dorée will present THE SHOW OF SHOW SHOWS: THE SHOW!
Experience "French New York," singing chickens, curious can-cans, dirty barbershop quartets, off-kilter advertisements, dazzling guest-star appearances, and endless encores every Friday night in February at the Brooklyn Comedy Collective.

The Brooklyn Comedy Collecting (BCC) is located at 167 Graham Avenue, and ze Follies will be presented on ze Eris MainStage. Doors open at 6:45PM for a 7PM show.
Tickets are $15.00 and are available to purchase online at the button below.

THE CAST:

Tom Meglio (Co-Host/Chomp Dorèe), Karl Amundson (Co-Host), Josh Reiter (House Boy), Kimberly Pine (Chicken), Chesney Dare Mitchell (Chicken), Zoë Grolnick (Chicken), Cameron Anika Hill (Chicken), Kyra Christopher (Chicken), August Bagg (Barbershop Quartet), Danny Hayward (Barbershop Quartet), Evan Zavada (Music Director 2/3 and 2/9 ), Robert Frost (Music Director, 2/16 and 2/23), Katie Langham (Groundhog and Paula Deen).

SPECIAL GUEST STARS:

Feb 2 - Philip Markle @philipsparkle
Feb 9 - Rose Kelso @longislanddirt_
Feb 16 - Emily Kristen Morris @emilykristenmorris
Feb 23 - Izzy Uncut @izzyuncut

For more information on ze Follies Dorée, check us out at https://www.brooklyncc.com/show-schedule/zefolliesdoree-2-2 or on Instagram @zefolliesdoree.




