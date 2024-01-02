ZOOMERS Resumes Performances in Brooklyn January 17th

Zoomers, the hit new play by Matthew Gasda, resumes performances on January 17th following its sold out run this fall. Zoomers subtly probes the moral and emotional nuances of Gen Z in their most offline moments.

Zoomers premiered on October 1, 2023 and sold out all 21 performances in a two month period, powered by electric performances, word of mouth, and social media.

Jacob, Michael, Jada, and Ella are four Bushwick Zoomers navigating New York City. They find themselves evading the responsibilities of adulthood in favor of weed, TikTok, and Super Smash Bros. Set over the course of three existentially pivotal weeks, this laugh-out-loud comedy lays bare the internet generation’s deepest neuroses.

Matthew Gasda founded the Brooklyn Center for Theatre Research in April of 2023. Situated in Greenpoint, the BCTR has quickly become a hot spot for up and coming playwrights and actors, and new audiences experiencing theater in a new way. The BCTR serves as a sustainable drawl ground for new works by Gasda and other rising playwrights. It is also a functioning repertory company, cycling “living room plays” appealing to younger audiences that average in their 20s.

The Zoomers creative team includes Matthew Gasda (Director/Writer), Anastasia Wolfe (Stage Manager), Asli Mumtas (Assistant Director), Omega Romano (Acting Coach), Ava Ravich (Set Design), Ellie Lynch (PR) and Albert Kunze (Composer).

Zoomers is produced by Sophia Englesberg, Matthew Gasda, and Henry Lynch.