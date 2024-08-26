World Music Institute to Present Al-Qasar With Lee Ranaldo at Brooklyn Bowl

The performance will take place on September 26, 2024.
Al-Qasar, a band formed by Moroccan vocalist Jaouad El Garouge and French-American producer and guitarist Thomas Attar, is known for a sound they call "Arabian fuzz", described by The Financial Times as "an intoxicating, highly torqued vision of a psychedelic Arab culture". Their Signature Sound layers hypnotic Arabic and Berber vocals over gravelly guitars and North African instruments. Their critically acclaimed 2022 album Who Are We? features collaborations with guitarist Lee Ranaldo (Sonic Youth), Dead Kennedys frontman Jello Biafra, and Sudanese singer/songwriter Alsarah (Alsarah & The Nubatones). Uncut magazine describes the album as "a gutsy debut" filled with "passion and outlaw swagger".
Counterpoint Series
Thursday, September 26, 2024
Brooklyn Bowl
61 Wythe Avenue, Brooklyn
Doors: 6 PM | Show: 8 PM (opening act)
Tickets: $25
Co-presented with Brooklyn Bowl
