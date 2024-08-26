World Music Institute to Present Al-Qasar With Lee Ranaldo at Brooklyn Bowl

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Al-Qasar will perform at Brooklyn Bown on Thursday, September 26, 2024.

Al-Qasar, a band formed by Moroccan vocalist Jaouad El Garouge and French-American producer and guitarist Thomas Attar, is known for a sound they call "Arabian fuzz", described by The Financial Times as "an intoxicating, highly torqued vision of a psychedelic Arab culture". Their Signature Sound layers hypnotic Arabic and Berber vocals over gravelly guitars and North African instruments. Their critically acclaimed 2022 album Who Are We? features collaborations with guitarist Lee Ranaldo (Sonic Youth), Dead Kennedys frontman Jello Biafra, and Sudanese singer/songwriter Alsarah (Alsarah & The Nubatones). Uncut magazine describes the album as "a gutsy debut" filled with "passion and outlaw swagger".

Performance Deetails

Counterpoint Series

Thursday, September 26, 2024

Brooklyn Bowl

61 Wythe Avenue, Brooklyn

Doors: 6 PM | Show: 8 PM (opening act)

Tickets: $25

Co-presented with Brooklyn Bowl

Comments