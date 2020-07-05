WWTNS? Announces New 'Casa Abierta' Date

What Will the Neighbors Say? has announced a new date for their fundraiser, Casa Abierta, a digital variety event to raise funds for "Bakeo pa' sobrevivir: Alcancía Brigada Cuir," an Emergency fund ran by Espicy Nipples, la Sombrilla Cuir and House of Grace. Each of these incredible organizations are transfeminist-led social justice groups working towards Black, trans and queer liberation on the island. The event, originally due to be held on June 6th, will now be held on Saturday June 11th from 4pm-7pm EST. Casa Abierta will help raise essenital funds for housing and other services for trans/non-binary folx on the island, whose needs have been disproporastianley amplified by COVID-19. The event will be held over Zoom and will be free, with donations encouraged. Donation-based tickets are available via Eventbrite here.

WWTNS? Co-Artistic Directors Jorge Morales Picó, James Clements, Ana Cristina DaSilva and Sam Hood Adrain, along with House of Grace founder María José De Les Ángeles, agreed to postpone the initial event due to the incredible and inspiring activism and protest that exploded in the United States, and beyond, spurred by the ongoing injustices and persecution of Black people, including the murders of George Floyd, Tony McDade, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, David McAtee and countless others. "We didn't feel that it was the moment to be promoting our arts content, or driving our patrons to an event, when so much important and long overdue discussion and powerful protest was happening," stated the WWTNS? Co-Artistic Directors in a joint statement. "While these organizations were always worthy, and sit at the same intersection of justice as the Black Lives Matter movement, we didn't want to consume any space, digital or otherwise, at the time."

Puerto Rican artists and frequent collaborators María Victoria Martinez and Xavier Reyes will still act as hosts, and a selection of fabulous and diverse artists will join the Zoom from all across the world. Confirmed acts include a stand-up comedy set by Suni Reyes, poetry from Pedro De León and Karl Michael Iglesias, gender-bending performance art from Ashton Muniz and music from Kathryn Allison, LuisGa Nuñez, Eduardo María, Zulienette Ralat and Xavier Reyes. Interactive workshops include a cocktail masterclass with WWTNS? Resident Artist Pablo Calderón-Santiago, a salsa class led by Bianca Medina and live painting by Beatriz Miranda. Further acts and workshops will be announced in the coming days. Latinx costume designer and artist Carla Posada was commissioned to create original artwork for the event.

María José De Les Ángeles is a local transfeminine artist and activist, and these funds will allow her to continue her essential work on the island as the founder of House of Grace. The trans/non-binary community has experienced a disproportionate impact from COVID-19, as well as continued discrimination and violence.

What Will the Neighbors Say? is a 501(c) 3 not-for-profit company that creates theatre that examines historical, social, political and economic narratives that have been disregarded, misrepresented, or otherwise untold in order to provoke discourse in our audience and community. WWTNS? maintains a consistent commitment to diversity, arts education, community outreach, and artistic experimentation.

