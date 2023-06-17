WOULD YOU SET THE TABLE IF I ASKED YOU TO? to Be Presented at The Brick Next Month

The piece is a 60-minute experimental theater piece that blends the imagery of the Chinese zodiac with the language of Greek myth.

By: Jun. 17, 2023

The Brick Theater will present would you set the table if I asked you to?, written and directed by Hillary Gao, July 7-13, 2023.

There is always an order to the courses. One - An outside world that holds beauty and harm. Two - A mother and her three children. Three - lessons taught, lessons remembered. There is an order to the courses, an order to the place setting, an order to life, and how much of it you can live. Order protects us - it must. But memory refuses to serve.

The piece is a 60-minute experimental theater piece that blends the imagery of the Chinese zodiac with the language of Greek myth. In it, a mother and her daughters attempt to bridge their worlds by parsing their unique generational entanglements with white supremacy.

The cast features Sharon Sakai, Ring Yuqi Yang, Miranda Kang, and Shan Y Chuang with Rita Liu understudying. The team includes Movement & Intimacy Director Mars Garcia, Assistant Director/Creative Consultant Elizabeth Crawford, Stage Manager/Lighting Designer Celine Abdallah, Costume Designer Dan Wang, Sound Designer/Composer Riyaaz Ray Vachani, and Graphic Designer Lucy Chi with Scenic Design by Hillary Gao. The piece is line-produced by Leigh Honigman with Annie Jin Wang joining as Dramaturgical Consultant.

would you set the table if I asked you to? has received previous development with The Tank.

Tickets for all performances are available now. If you'd like to support the workshop, but are unable to attend a performance, donations can be made through The Field.

The Field is a non-profit arts service organization. Contributions for the charitable purposes of would you set the table if I ask you to? are tax-deductible to the extent permitted by law.

 



Recommended For You