Virtual CORIOLANUS to be Presented by Worlds Elsewhere Theatre Company This Month

Theatrical director Edward Gibbons-Brown is joining Worlds Elsewhere Theatre Company in bringing an innovative live virtual production of Shakespeare's CORIOLANUS to streaming audiences on YouTube and Twitch, featuring notable NYC-based performers Michael Takiff and Emily Ann Banks. The production will be simulcast on Saturday, April 29th, at 7pm ET.

Tickets are "pay-what-you-can," and audience members who donate $20 or more before the curtain falls will access to an exclusive talk-back with castmembers and the director following the performance. For more information, visit www.worlds-elsewhere.com.

Shakespeare's under-appreciated story of class division, economic oppression, mass communication, and political vengeance has never been more timely. To bring the material vividly into the present moment, this tech-fabulous take is not just performed online; it is set online, as well, in reflections of familiar digital spaces.

Director Edward Gibbons-Brown's dynamic approach seeks to burst through the limitations of pandemic-era virtual theatre with a range of exciting and creative visual and conceptual techniques while recontextualizing themes such as gender identity; for example, by casting a transmasculine actor in the lead role of Coriolanus.

"I'm presenting to the audience what I hope is a human struggle: to live in a body that others demand to see and know, to be betrayed by a country you thought would protect you."

Tim Briggs, actor portraying Coriolanus

Edward Gibbons-Brown's​​​​ background in theatre has run the gamut, from acting to writing to directing to technical work and even co-founding and operating a theatre company. He lives in Brooklyn, NY.

Worlds Elsewhere Theatre Company was established to help preserve and innovate the institution of theatre by establishing a company of artists who will continue to create through the difficult times of the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond.