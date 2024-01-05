Variety Show SUPPER IN FORT LAUDERDALE Invites You To Come Play

Monthly suppertime variety show at the time the hosts like to eat supper-5pm-so they can be in bed by 8:30pm.

By: Jan. 05, 2024

Supper in Fort Lauderdale returns to Freddy's Backroom in Park Slope on Saturday January 27 at 5pm.

This monthly variety show is hosted by characters Edith (a leopard-print wearing Jewish nonagenarian- Amanda Miller) & Pierre (a younger Bay Ridge native and men's group devotee- Melissa Shaw). They are lovers who met online during Covid lockdown when Pierre was a contestant on Edith's "The Quarantined Senior Bachelorette" Gameshow.

Since dating in the flesh, they decided to collaborate on a monthly suppertime variety show at the time they like to eat supper-5pm-so they can be in bed by 8:30pm. (Maybe that's you too?) Lots of opportunities for audience participation, experimentation and collaboration. Community is important to them.

JANUARY LINEUP:

Harmon Leon - Storytelling

Precious Gorgeous - Rap

Lola Broward - AI Clown

The Globe of the Eye - Rock band

Amazing Amy - Contortion

$5-$10 Suggested donation

Food and drinks available for purchase

Supper in Fort Lauderdale falls on the 4th Saturday of every month.

5-7:30pm

Freddy's Bar & Backroom

627 5th Ave.

Brooklyn, NY 11215



