Variety Show SUPPER IN FORT LAUDERDALE Invites You To Come Play

Supper in Fort Lauderdale returns to Freddy's Backroom in Park Slope on Saturday January 27 at 5pm.

This monthly variety show is hosted by characters Edith (a leopard-print wearing Jewish nonagenarian- Amanda Miller) & Pierre (a younger Bay Ridge native and men's group devotee- Melissa Shaw). They are lovers who met online during Covid lockdown when Pierre was a contestant on Edith's "The Quarantined Senior Bachelorette" Gameshow.

Since dating in the flesh, they decided to collaborate on a monthly suppertime variety show at the time they like to eat supper-5pm-so they can be in bed by 8:30pm. (Maybe that's you too?) Lots of opportunities for audience participation, experimentation and collaboration. Community is important to them.

JANUARY LINEUP:

Harmon Leon - Storytelling

Precious Gorgeous - Rap

Lola Broward - AI Clown

The Globe of the Eye - Rock band

Amazing Amy - Contortion

$5-$10 Suggested donation

Food and drinks available for purchase

Supper in Fort Lauderdale falls on the 4th Saturday of every month.

5-7:30pm

Freddy's Bar & Backroom

627 5th Ave.

Brooklyn, NY 11215