Variety Show SUPPER IN FORT LAUDERDALE Invites You To Come Play

Monthly suppertime variety show at the time the hosts like to eat supper-5pm-so they can be in bed by 8:30pm.
Supper in Fort Lauderdale returns to Freddy's Backroom in Park Slope on Saturday January 27 at 5pm.
This monthly variety show is hosted by characters Edith (a leopard-print wearing Jewish nonagenarian- Amanda Miller) & Pierre (a younger Bay Ridge native and men's group devotee- Melissa Shaw). They are lovers who met online during Covid lockdown when Pierre was a contestant on Edith's "The Quarantined Senior Bachelorette" Gameshow.
Since dating in the flesh, they decided to collaborate on a monthly suppertime variety show at the time they like to eat supper-5pm-so they can be in bed by 8:30pm. (Maybe that's you too?) Lots of opportunities for audience participation, experimentation and collaboration. Community is important to them.
JANUARY LINEUP:
Harmon Leon - Storytelling
Precious Gorgeous - Rap
Lola Broward - AI Clown
The Globe of the Eye - Rock band
Amazing Amy - Contortion
$5-$10 Suggested donation
Food and drinks available for purchase
Supper in Fort Lauderdale falls on the 4th Saturday of every month.
5-7:30pm
Freddy's Bar & Backroom
627 5th Ave.
Brooklyn, NY 11215
